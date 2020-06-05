County fights suit in death of man with dementia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Walworth County officials are denying responsibility in the death of a 70-year-old man with dementia after he was discharged from the county jail in 2017.

James Demeuse, who lived in the town of Geneva, was found dead in a vacant field five months after county jail workers released him unsupervised on minor charges.

His widow filed a federal lawsuit in March alleging that the county violated her husband’s rights by discharging him from custody without taking into account that dementia left him incapable of caring for himself.

An attorney for the Demeuse family hopes that the case will achieve advancement in the legal rights of people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

In response to the suit, Walworth County and its employees are denying that their handling of Demeuse was inappropriate or that their actions indirectly contributed to his death.

The county’s response states that the defendants “acted in good faith” with regard to Demeuse, and that Demeuse himself was responsible for his death.