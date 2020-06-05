County fights suit in death of man with dementia

Walworth County officials are denying responsibility in the death of a 70-year-old man with dementia after he was discharged from the county jail in 2017.
James Demeuse, who lived in the town of Geneva, was found dead in a vacant field five months after county jail workers released him unsupervised on minor charges.
His widow filed a federal lawsuit in March alleging that the county violated her husband’s rights by discharging him from custody without taking into account that dementia left him incapable of caring for himself.
An attorney for the Demeuse family hopes that the case will achieve advancement in the legal rights of people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
In response to the suit, Walworth County and its employees are denying that their handling of Demeuse was inappropriate or that their actions indirectly contributed to his death.
The county’s response states that the defendants “acted in good faith” with regard to Demeuse, and that Demeuse himself was responsible for his death.
“The injuries and damages sustained by plaintiffs were caused in whole or in part by the acts or omissions of James Demeuse and the failure to mitigate,” the county states.
The civil suit pending in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee was filed by Judith Demeuse and by her late husband’s estate.
The plaintiffs seek unspecified damages from Walworth County along with three jail workers named as co-defendants — Peggy Horsthemke, Jarrett McCardle and Doug Welch.
Demeuse was arrested Oct. 19, 2017, after an altercation at his home that family members attributed to his dementia. He was charged with battery and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
According to the suit, his wife alerted police to Demeuse’s medical problems and asked that he not be released from custody until she or another family member had been notified to pick him up. That information was shared with jail staff, the suit states.
But the family believes the county failed to take adequate precautions before releasing Demeuse by himself the following day in a dementia-induced fog of confusion.
The suit alleges that county jail workers were “deliberately indifferent” to his medical condition, and showed “callous disregard” for his constitutional rights.
His body was discovered in April 2018 in a vacant field, and the medical examiner determined that he succumbed to cold weather conditions about 10 miles from the jail.
The suit seeks unspecified damages from the county.
In a response filed May 1, attorneys for the county and other co-defendants deny several elements of the suit, including that jail workers were put on notice about Demeuse’s medical condition, that county procedures disregard a need to take special precautions with such inmates, and that a lack of training and protocol caused the jail workers to put Demeuse in jeopardy by releasing him from the jail under dangerous circumstances.
The county also asserts that county officials are immune to such legal actions and that Demeuse’s family might have “failed to name necessary and indispensable parties.”
The defendants “deny any allegation of improper conduct,” the response states, adding that the plaintiffs’ rights have not been violated or infringed.
The case is scheduled June 23 for a status hearing before U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman.
Kids Expo - brothers with ice cream
Kids Expo - kids on stage
Kids Expo - girl painting picture
Kids Expo - toddler on slide
Kids Expo - book fair
Kids Expo - face-painted girl
Kids Expo - boy with balloon
Kids Expo - dancers on stage
Kids Expo - two friends play
Kids Expo - stuffed animals
Kids Expo - girl gets ice cream
Kids Expo - toddler having fun
Kids Expo - cellphone pic with princesses
Kids Expo - boy builds castle
Kids Expo - toddler with mother
Kids Expo - shoes left behind
Kids Expo - build your own stuffed animal
Kids Expo - two dancers on stage
Kids Expo - boy face painting
Kids Expo - girl learns game
Kids Expo - candy concessions
Kids Expo - mascot high-five
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.