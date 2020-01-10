County finds buyer for health center right next door

Lakeland Medical Center opened in 1917 and has been part of Aurora’s organization since 1995.

Members of the County Board voted unanimously Dec. 19 to approve the property sale to Aurora.

County Board member David Weber said he felt a little uneasy about letting go of the six acres of real estate that went to Aurora with the building.

Weber, however, said it was worth giving up the real estate to collect $300,000 from the sale and to avoid the cost of either maintaining the old building or demolishing it.

“We’re happy,” he said. “We end up with a few dollars in our pockets, and take the burden off our backs.”

Negotiations with Aurora began several months ago and were underway as county officials were making contingency plans to bulldoze the structure, possibly as soon as this winter.

Russell said she was unaware of any other potential buyer who showed an interest in the old health and human services center.

The county chairwoman said she was happy that Aurora stepped forward, partly because the private health care provider already has a hospital nearby and already fits well with other county government facilities in the area.