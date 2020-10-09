County health department plans 'town hall' event on coronavirus and schools

The 2020 school year has been unlike any other in memory, as the coronavirus pandemic forces school administrators and parents to consider issues regarding the public health crisis.
Parents, teachers and others in Walworth County are invited to a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the new school year.
The public health division of the Walworth County Health & Human Services Department is presenting the event in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health and Mercyhealth.
The virtual town hall meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Organizers say the discussion will include input from public health professionals and information on current best practices to be considered by both schools and families. Participants will be invited to ask questions.
For information about how to register for the event on Zoom, call the county health department at 262-741-3140 or visit
co.walworth.wi.us or email walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us.
