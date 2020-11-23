County health department urges return to phase 1, what does that mean?

The Walworth County Department of Health and Human services issued new guidance Nov. 20 recommending county residents to return to the same Phase 1 preventive and safety practices recommended earlier in May following the dismissal of the state “Safer at Home Order” amid local spikes in the coronavirus.
Under Phase 1 of the four-phase plan, the county recommends many businesses limit capacity to 25 or 50 percent, private gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people and that both K-12 and higher education schools not have in-person instruction. Under Phase 1, county health officials also discourage participating in contact sports and encourage physical distancing.
In announcing the changes, the county provides leeway saying, "Organizations should feel empowered to implement solutions that best meet their needs."
The county entered Phase 2 on July 2, which increased business capacities and loosened other restrictions, but the county health department has recommended moving back to Phase 1 after key indicators of public health have failed to improve in recent months.
Following Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home Order”, which closed nonessential businesses throughout the state until it expired on May 26 after its extension was blocked by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the Walworth County health department began a phased approach to safely resuming in-person gatherings.
In a Nov. 20 press release from the county health department, a 27 percent positivity rate for the coronavirus, a strain on health care systems and an increase in the number of deaths resulting from the virus contributed to the recommendation.
“Our data and metrics indicate that as a community we should move to Phase 1 of our Phased Guidance,” said Walworth County Public Health Officer, Erica Bergstrom in the release. “When applied, this guidance helps increase physical distance and decrease the number of contacts associated with infected individuals.”
According to data from the county health department, there have been a total of 5,320 recorded cases of the coronavirus throughout the county, 654 of which are active and nine of which are currently hospitalized. To date 47 individuals throughout the county have died in connection to the coronavirus.
The recommendation follows the a string of temporary school closures in communities around Geneva Lake in recent weeks as coronavirus cases spike throughout the county.
