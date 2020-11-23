County health department urges return to phase 1, what does that mean?

The Walworth County Department of Health and Human services issued new guidance Nov. 20 recommending county residents to return to the same Phase 1 preventive and safety practices recommended earlier in May following the dismissal of the state “Safer at Home Order” amid local spikes in the coronavirus.

Under Phase 1 of the four-phase plan, the county recommends many businesses limit capacity to 25 or 50 percent, private gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people and that both K-12 and higher education schools not have in-person instruction. Under Phase 1, county health officials also discourage participating in contact sports and encourage physical distancing.

In announcing the changes, the county provides leeway saying, "Organizations should feel empowered to implement solutions that best meet their needs."

The county entered Phase 2 on July 2, which increased business capacities and loosened other restrictions, but the county health department has recommended moving back to Phase 1 after key indicators of public health have failed to improve in recent months.