County Highway X project to begin in August; County warns drivers to go slow after oil application

During the first week of August, the Walworth County Public Works Department and its contractor will begin a roadway improvement project involving the application of Reclamite to the following sections of County Highway X:

Rock County line to Wise Road

East Village of Darien limits to County Highway K

Creek Road to St. Lawrence Drive

Traffic will be delayed and reduced to one lane with flaggers. The project is expected to take four to five days to complete. The project is subjected to weather conditions and other potential delays.

Reclamite is an oil-based rejuvenation application that delays the roadway aging process by sealing the asphalt against the intrusion of air and water, slowing oxidation, and increasing the durability and elasticity in the top portion of the asphalt.

“In 2021, the Walworth County Highway Division introduced the application of Reclamite to County roadways as part of our early life-cycle roadway maintenance strategy,” Barry Pierce, Walworth County deputy highway commissioner, said in a press release. “Reclamite extends and improves pavement life, pushing the need for major rehabilitation out as long as possible—all at a lower cost than typical wear-course maintenance strategies.”

Reclamite is diluted with water and sprayed on like most other oil-based applications. The material is applied in a single pass per direction followed by a light coat of aggregate—sand or screenings—that reduces oil transfer to vehicles.

Approximately one or two days after application, the contractor will sweep up the aggregate. Once dry, Reclamite leaves no surface coating. Although there may be visible tire tracking beyond the limits of the application location, these tracks dry and will fade over time.

During the application process, traffic is allowed to drive on the roadway once sand or screenings are applied.

Residents traveling on these roadways should follow posted slow-down signs to keep speeds at a rate necessary to reduce the possible transfer of oil and aggregate onto vehicle undercarriages and wheel wells.

If drivers notice oil transfer or aggregate material on their vehicles, it can be removed with any citrus cleaner available at local hardware or home improvement stores.

“The benefits of Reclamite to the Walworth County roadway network are unmistakable,” states Richard Hough, the director of Walworth County Public Works, said in a press release. “This lower cost, early life-cycle maintenance strategy will extend the overall life of county roadways and improve the quality of the entire network.”

For more information, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/293/Public-Works.