County might rename building after retired administrator

ELKHORN — During his 19-year tenure as Walworth County administrator, David Bretl put plenty of thought into every decision he made.
So it seems only fitting that the county would do the same for him.
As Bretl retires, the county’s elected leaders are considering renaming the Walworth County Government Building after the longtime county administrator.
County Board Chairwoman Nancy Russell said she suggested renaming the county government’s headquarters after Bretl because of his “outstanding accomplishments during the period he served as county administrator.”
Russell listed Bretl’s involvment with the construction of new county buildings, such as the judicial center and the nursing home, as well as his foresight to set aside money for instead of borrowing.
Bretl, whose retirement became official Feb. 7, has been succeeded by Mark Luberda as the top staff person in county government.
Bretl said he is honored by the idea that the county government building should bear his name in recognition of his years of service.
“I think it was one of the nicest things anyone has ever done for me to offer to do that,” he said. “And I feel very grateful and honored and humbled.”
The renaming has been held up temporarily because of legal concerns stemming from the fact that Walworth County has no ordinance on the books for renaming building.
The county board executive committee has postponed the Bretl honor while an ordinance is drafted.
Supervisor David Weber, chairman of the executive committee, said more steps need to be taken before a decision can be made on the Bretl building name.
“We don’t really have an ordinance,” Weber said. “So rather than go ahead and do something that could be challenged later, we thought that we’d hold off and take the time to create an ordinance.”
Weber said the decision will be revisited once the legal work is done.
“We don’t want to do something that would have an adverse response to it,” he said.
Russell, who initially suggested the renaming back in October, said she did not expect to see it get slowed in committee.
“Frankly, I was very surprised, as I had expected immediate approval,” she said.
While other county officials discuss the matter, a notable absence in the discuss has been that of Bretl himself.
Bretl chose to separate himself from the building renaming topic when it was being discussed before he officially left his position.
“When they had that up for consideration, I left the room,” he said. “My feeling is that I don’t want to know what was discussed. That’s their decision to make.”
The full county board will get a chance to discuss the renaming if it emerges from the executive committee later.
Bretl, who announced his retirement plans last September, spent several weeks introducing Luberda to the position before leaving the county Feb. 7.
“I’m moving on to the next chapter of my life, and there are things I want to do and accomplish yet,” Bretl said. “But, gosh, I couldn’t be more blessed to have 19 years here at Walworth County.”
Weber said he expects the building renaming suggestion to come up again.
“If we’re going to do it,” he said. “let’s do it right.”