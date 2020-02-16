County might rename building after retired administrator

The renaming has been held up temporarily because of legal concerns stemming from the fact that Walworth County has no ordinance on the books for renaming building.

The county board executive committee has postponed the Bretl honor while an ordinance is drafted.

Supervisor David Weber, chairman of the executive committee, said more steps need to be taken before a decision can be made on the Bretl building name.

“We don’t really have an ordinance,” Weber said. “So rather than go ahead and do something that could be challenged later, we thought that we’d hold off and take the time to create an ordinance.”

Weber said the decision will be revisited once the legal work is done.

“We don’t want to do something that would have an adverse response to it,” he said.

Russell, who initially suggested the renaming back in October, said she did not expect to see it get slowed in committee.

“Frankly, I was very surprised, as I had expected immediate approval,” she said.

While other county officials discuss the matter, a notable absence in the discuss has been that of Bretl himself.