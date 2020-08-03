County nursing home gets $500,000 in emergency federal aid

Elizabeth Aldred, director of health and human services for the county, said the new federal funding for coronavirus relief will not ease the previous financial difficulties. But it will help relieve pressures brought on by the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

“It’s definitely needed,” Aldred said.

The aid totaling $524,000 has come in three separate federal allocations under the CARES Act, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security. The $150 billion federal aid package was approved in March by the federal government as the public health crisis was worsening.

County Supervisor Ryan Simons, a member of the board overseeing Lakeland, said the federal funding is badly needed and will help the county avoid the potential for service cuts or other budgetary stop-gap measures.

“Everything is balanced,” Simons said, “and as additional revenue is received, it allows us to continue to provide the services for residents.”