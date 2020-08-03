County nursing home gets $500,000 in emergency federal aid

ELKHORN — Walworth County’s nursing home has received more than $500,000 in relief from the federal government at a time when the coronavirus is squeezing the operation.
Lakeland Health Care Center, which offers housing for up to 90 senior citizens, already was struggling financially before the coronavirus pandemic emerged this spring.
Now, the public health crisis has hurt revenue by reducing occupancy in the nursing home, while also driving up costs for extra staffing and supplies like personal protective equipment.
County officials say emergency federal assistance totaling $524,000 will help stabilize Lakeland Health Care Center and avoid the possibility of staff cuts or other budget measures.
“The money has been a huge help,” said Denise Johnson, administrator of the nursing home.
The county-owned facility at 1900 County Road NN spends about $14 million a year to serve senior citizens with both long-term residential care and rehabilitative therapy.
As recently as last year, some resident families were complaining that service could suffer as the county struggled with a staffing shortage and inadequate federal reimbursement of residents on Medicaid.
Shortly before the pandemic began, the county closed a wing of what was once a 120-bed nursing home — reducing it to 90 beds — and also allocated new funding to keep the operation fiscally solvent.
Elizabeth Aldred, director of health and human services for the county, said the new federal funding for coronavirus relief will not ease the previous financial difficulties. But it will help relieve pressures brought on by the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
“It’s definitely needed,” Aldred said.
The aid totaling $524,000 has come in three separate federal allocations under the CARES Act, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security. The $150 billion federal aid package was approved in March by the federal government as the public health crisis was worsening.
County Supervisor Ryan Simons, a member of the board overseeing Lakeland, said the federal funding is badly needed and will help the county avoid the potential for service cuts or other budgetary stop-gap measures.
“Everything is balanced,” Simons said, “and as additional revenue is received, it allows us to continue to provide the services for residents.”
Since the coronavirus has forced safety guidelines to protect Lakeland residents and staff, newly admitted residents must be quarantined for 14 days before they can move into the general population. That has dissuaded some new residents from moving in, and the home’s population has dwindled from 90 down as low as 79 residents, rebounding recently to the mid-80s.
The resulting loss in revenue has hurt the operation’s finances.
Expenses have increased, too, because of the need to hire additional staff to enforce COVID-19 protocols, as well as paying other staff overtime because of an industry-wide staffing shortage now exasperated by the coronavirus.
Aldred said the most difficult aspect has been the decline in revenue because Lakeland cannot fill all of its beds.
“People don’t want to go to a nursing home when they’re going to be isolated,” she said.
Under the CARES Act, county officials must document and report all such revenue shortfalls and expenses associated with the coronavirus.
Officials are holding out hope that the federal government will come through with still more emergency funding to help nursing homes. Until then, Johnson said, the $524,000 in aid should be enough to keep Lakeland stable through the rest of 2020.
“The money will definitely be put to good use,” she said. “Overall, we’re hoping it will cover us this year.”
