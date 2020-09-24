County register of deeds job draws two-person race in November

In a county traditionally dominated by Republicans, voters in Walworth County have a choice this November in a race to fill a countywide office.
The office of county register of deeds is up for grabs in a race that pits Democratic incumbent Cairie Virrueta against Republican challenger Michele Jacobs.
The winner of the election will serve four years at a salary of $74,000 a year as the county’s chief keeper of records such as real estate sales, birth certificates and marriage licenses.
Donna Pruess held the office for seven years, but she stepped down in March after deciding to retire from a career in county government that had continued for 40 years in various capacities.
Although Pruess was a Republican, her midterm resignation opened the door for a Democrat.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers filled the register of deeds vacancy by appointing Virrueta, the city clerk in Elkhorn, to complete Pruess’ unfinished term, which continues until January.
Virrueta now is seeking election to a full four-year term in a contest with Jacobs. The race will be decided by voters countywide Nov. 3 on the same ballot as the presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Virrueta said she enjoys the job of register of deeds, and she does not really regard it as a position where partisanship matters much.
“I’m serving everybody,” she said. “There’s nothing really partisan about my service.”
Jacobs, who currently works in the county’s corporation counsel office, said she is not emphasizing party politics in her campaign, either. She hopes voters will cast their ballot based on their values and the service that they want from county government.
“I want to help people,” she said. “As register of deeds, that would be my way of using my experience to help people.”
Located in the county government administration building in Elkhorn, the register of deeds manages and maintains records of all real estate transactions in the county, covering more than 60,000 pieces of land countywide.
The county records more than 20,000 land purchases, sales, divisions and other transactions annually.
With a staff of six people, the register of deeds also keeps and distributes such vital records as birth, death and marriage certificates.
Before accepting the governor’s appointment to the county post, Virrueta had served six years as Elkhorn city clerk. She previously worked as manager of her family business, Badger Contracting Inc.
The town of Delavan resident said register of deeds is a more focused job than city clerk, because it involves strictly taking care of records.
Virrueta said she has worked hard the past six months to find a way of keeping important records available to the public during the restrictive coronavirus pandemic.
If elected in November, she said, she hopes to continue operating the office in a way that protects public access. She also wants to explore installing a new program designed to guard against fraud by automatically notifying people whenever a document is recorded that involves their property.
“It’s a really cool program,” she said. “It’d be a good program for the county.”
Jacobs, who lives in Elkhorn, has served the past two years as a legal assistant in the county’s corporation counsel office. Before that, she worked 13 years in the county clerk of courts office.
In both jobs, Jacobs said, she has handled and processed records, much like she would be doing as register of deeds.
She said she also knows the state statutes that govern public record management, and she is familiar with county policies and departments, after 15 years in county government.
Jacobs said she already has talked with many people who utilize the register of deeds office. If elected, she hopes to improve customer service.
“You have to be willing to ask questions and learn,” she said. “Every day, you’re going to learn something.”
