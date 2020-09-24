County register of deeds job draws two-person race in November

Virrueta said she has worked hard the past six months to find a way of keeping important records available to the public during the restrictive coronavirus pandemic.

If elected in November, she said, she hopes to continue operating the office in a way that protects public access. She also wants to explore installing a new program designed to guard against fraud by automatically notifying people whenever a document is recorded that involves their property.

“It’s a really cool program,” she said. “It’d be a good program for the county.”

Jacobs, who lives in Elkhorn, has served the past two years as a legal assistant in the county’s corporation counsel office. Before that, she worked 13 years in the county clerk of courts office.

In both jobs, Jacobs said, she has handled and processed records, much like she would be doing as register of deeds.

She said she also knows the state statutes that govern public record management, and she is familiar with county policies and departments, after 15 years in county government.

Jacobs said she already has talked with many people who utilize the register of deeds office. If elected, she hopes to improve customer service.