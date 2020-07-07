County Republicans recognize volunteers and endorse candidates

The Republican Party of Walworth County held its annual picnic on June 6, following the guidelines prescribed by county health officials.

During the event, more than 50 volunteers were awarded Campbell Awards, a state level recognition of those who volunteered over 50 hours of their time to the Walworth County party in 2019.

“It was wonderful to be able to get together again and to see the enthusiasm of the members,” party chairman Chris Goebel said.

“Rewarding people for their volunteer efforts is the best part of serving as their county chairman.”

For service in the military and in the legislature, state Sen. Steve Nass received the Chairman’s Patriot Award.

Party members also read and approved a resolution condemning violence in the streets, and supporting peaceful protests, first responders and the military.

The party also endorsed candidates for 2020: Bryan Steil, first congressional district congressman; Amy Loudenbeck, 31st Assembly District; Tyler August, 32nd Assembly District; Cody Horlacher, 33rd Assembly District; Beth Drew, 43rd Assembly District; Kim Bushey, Walworth County clerk; Michele Jacobs, register of deeds; Valerie Etzel, county treasurer; and Zeke Wiedenfeld, district attorney.