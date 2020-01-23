County's names 20-year veteran as new undersheriff

He served as the chair of the Walworth County Traffic Safety Commission and administered the Crash Investigation Team, Fugitive Task Force, Gang Unit, Motor Carrier Enforcement, Boat Patrol, Town Liaison Program, Sex Offender Registry Unit, and many other specialty teams.

Gerber is certified by the Wisconsin Department of Justice as a Unified Tactical Instructor. Instructor certifications include firearms, defense and arrest tactics, emergency vehicle operations, vehicle contacts, tactical skills, professional communication skills and Taser. He also served as range master where he oversaw all aspects of the Walworth County Range.

Gerber holds a bachelor of science degree from UW-Platteville in criminal justice/sociology. He is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, the FBI LEEDA Command Institute and the FBI National Academy. Gerber served as an instructor at Gateway Technical College for many years where he instructed both in-service and police academy courses. He is a past state director for the Special Olympics State Law Enforcement Torch Run Council and recipient of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Torch Run Dale Brunner Hall of Fame Award. He is also a past director for the Wisconsin Field Training Officers Association.

In his spare time, Gerber enjoys being active and with his family. He is an avid bicyclist and has participated as one of the Wisconsin Riders for the Police Unity Tour.