County's names 20-year veteran as new undersheriff

ELKHORN — Dave Gerber was sworn in Jan. 6 as the new undersheirff for Walworth County.
Gerber has 24 years of law enforcement experience, starting with the Village of East Troy Police Department and joined the sheriff’s office in 1997.
He has served in many positions, including patrol deputy, detective, lieutenant, captain of support services — and most recently, captain of the patrol division.
“The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office has 181 years of history which includes dedicated service of numerous sheriffs and undersheriffs,” said Gerber. “I look forward to honoring this history and working with all members of our team to continue providing the most efficient and effective law enforcement services to Walworth County.”
Undersheriff Kevin Williams retired Jan. 6, with 29 years at the Sheriff’ Office and 34 years total in law enforcement.
Sheriff Kurt Picknell thanked Williams for his public safety service and wished him success in the next stage of his life.
“Undersheriff Dave Gerber is prepared professionally for his new duties to guide and deliver public safety services to the citizens of Walworth County,” said Picknell.
Gerber has served on the SWAT and dive teams, Honor Guard and bike patrol, plus background investigations and as field training officer.
He served as the chair of the Walworth County Traffic Safety Commission and administered the Crash Investigation Team, Fugitive Task Force, Gang Unit, Motor Carrier Enforcement, Boat Patrol, Town Liaison Program, Sex Offender Registry Unit, and many other specialty teams.
Gerber is certified by the Wisconsin Department of Justice as a Unified Tactical Instructor. Instructor certifications include firearms, defense and arrest tactics, emergency vehicle operations, vehicle contacts, tactical skills, professional communication skills and Taser. He also served as range master where he oversaw all aspects of the Walworth County Range.
Gerber holds a bachelor of science degree from UW-Platteville in criminal justice/sociology. He is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, the FBI LEEDA Command Institute and the FBI National Academy. Gerber served as an instructor at Gateway Technical College for many years where he instructed both in-service and police academy courses. He is a past state director for the Special Olympics State Law Enforcement Torch Run Council and recipient of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Torch Run Dale Brunner Hall of Fame Award. He is also a past director for the Wisconsin Field Training Officers Association.
In his spare time, Gerber enjoys being active and with his family. He is an avid bicyclist and has participated as one of the Wisconsin Riders for the Police Unity Tour.