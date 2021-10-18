County wants to expand 'Hope Squad'; 4 youth suicides in 2021 in Walworth County

A student at Big Foot had committed suicide the semester before, Parker said. He said the student’s declining mental health was totally off the administration’s radar. Parker wondered if stronger peer connections could have prevented the tragedy.

The kids are the ones that scour social media, Parker said. Students keep up with each other’s online posts and can catch the small behaviors and phrases that might indicate depression, self-harm and suicide.

The key, Parker said, and the most difficult part is getting kids to understand that the warning signs must ultimately be reported. It can be dangerous to avoid conversations about mental health, he said.

“And I think that’s what what we’ve all done as a society for years,” he said. “We haven’t talked about suicide. We know it’s there, we know it’s tragic, but we need to step up to the plate and do something before it happens.”

Like Tadlock, Parker is encouraged by Hope Squad’s impact. Over the past three years, Parker said there were several instances where students raised red flags and the administration was able to intervene.