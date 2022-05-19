County Zoning Board votes down Abbey hospitality academy proposal

The Abbey Resort's proposal to establish a hospitality academy has been denied.

The Walworth County Zoning Agency on Thursday, May 19, voted down the proposed academy 5-1.

Representatives from the Abbey Resort in Fontana wanted to create the Lake Geneva Hospitality Academy at the site of a retreat center behind Inspiration Ministries, N2118 Highway 67, on property Inspiration Ministries currently owns.

The plan was for the Abbey to create a training program in partnership with Gateway Technical College to help fill staffing needs, while training students in the hospitality industry. The academy would offer living arrangements for students in its training program, as well as a location for training.

But many concerns have come up about the plan.

Jim Van Dreser, a citizen member of the Zoning Agency, who made the motion to deny the proposal said he felt that the property would not be zoned properly to allow for the plan. "What is being proposed is a dormitory setting," Van Dreser said. "Education will be done off-site."

Recently elected Supervisor Joanne Laufenberg, who was the lone committee member to vote in support of the plan, clarified that some of the classes would be held at the Highway 67 location, in addition to the Abbey. She called up representatives of the Abbey to ask a few questions about the plan, including if they would be willing to do annual reviews, which they were. She also asked about quiet hours from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., but the representative for the Abbey clarified that previous discussion had been quiet hours from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Ultimately, following a brief discussion, the zoning agency denied the plan, following in line with the Walworth Town Board, which also voted down the plan in March.

Those voting against the proposal were committee chairman Ryan Simons, Supervisor Al Stanek, Supervisor Dennis Karbowski, and citizen members Richard Kuhnke Sr. and Van Dreser. Supervisor Susan Pruessing recused herself from the vote.

Following the meeting, representatives from the Abbey said they would be discussing what next possible steps they could take.

The Abbey had previously proposed building an employee housing building on its Fontana property to remain competitive in attracting hospitality workers against other resorts offering on-site housing.

But the resort revoked its request in 2021 after neighbors expressed opposition.