Countywide program to offer peer support to law enforcement personnel

Law enforcement workers are there to help others during a difficult situation.
However, it is important that someone is there for them when they need support, and that is what a new countywide program aims to do.
Members of the Walworth County Executive Law Enforcement Association, which consists of Walworth County police chiefs and the sheriff, are establishing a countywide peer support team for police officers, dispatchers and clerical staff.
The program will allow law enforcement workers to discuss their concerns or issues with a peer mentor and then possibly be referred to a counseling or mental health service.
Officers and dispatchers will be able to use the service if they are dealing with stress, anger management, post traumatic stress disorder, marital or relationship issues, suicidal thoughts or drug or alcohol problem.
“It allows them to have a place to express how they feel,” Lake Geneva Police Chief Michael Rasmussen said. “It’s how we can help each other get through the hard times.”
Members of the Walworth County Executive Law Enforcement Association recently provided $3,000 in funding to member law enforcement agencies to have officers and dispatchers undergo training to become peer mentors for the program.
About 30 officers and dispatchers were set to undergo the peer mentor training March 8 and 9 at the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.
Some of the topics that were set to be discussed include mental health in law enforcement, listening and non-verbal communication skills, officer involved critical incidents, grief, and providing peer support as it relates to riots, protests and national incidents.
Delavan Police Chief James Hansen said the peer mentors will be available to provide support and recommend counseling programs or services to their fellow officers and dispatchers.
“Peer supporters aren’t really considered a mental health professional, and they should never assume that role as a counselor or therapist,” Hansen said. “They simply assess and refer people to professional counselors or therapists.”
Whitewater Police Chief Aaron Raap said the meetings between the mentors and their clients would be confidential. The mentors would not be allowed to discuss the issues with other officers.
“People who are trained in this— whether it’s law enforcement officers or civilian personnel— they’re sworn to secrecy,” Raap said. “They can share generalities and bounce ideas off of other team members, but they’re not allowed to share details about who they’re dealing with or who they’re counseling.”
Hansen said the program would allow officers to seek assistance without having to talk with someone within their own department.
“We think it’s important to get this countywide group started, so people who may not want to talk to somebody in their own personal organization, can reach out to somebody within the county that would be even more distanced and more confidential,” Hansen said. “So we thought it was really important to do this within the county.
Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell said the sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies have offered a peer mentoring program for several years, but this would be the first time that such a program would be available throughout the county.
“This is a new addition to cover all the agencies and add more people into the program,” Picknell said. “It will be more accessible.”
Rasmussen said when the program was proposed to the Lake Geneva Police Department earlier in the year, several of the officers expressed an interest in becoming a peer mentor. He said three police department employees were set to attend the training, March 8 and March 9.
“We understand the need, and we’re just trying to give our officers a tool they can use in the future,” Rasmussen said. “It’s a great thing we’re doing. I think it will make a difference to the health of the officers in the future.”
Hansen said the Delavan Police Department has had a peer mentoring program for two years. Six of his officers have already completed the peer mentoring training.
“You go through the training, and they give you tools for what you should do and should not do as a peer support person,” Hansen said. “There’s follow-up training to make sure we’re doing what we’re suppose to do and not overstepping what we’re qualified to do.”
Raap said five of his employees underwent the training earlier in the year and thought it was very informative.
“They thought it was some of the best training they’ve ever attended,” Raap said. “Quite frankly, officers attend a lot of training throughout their career, and unfortunately a lot of it is more of the same. But in this case, the officers said it was outstanding.”
Rasmussen said there is no set timeline for when the countywide program will be established but feels it will be a valuable tool for law enforcement workers once it is available.
“We don’t have a timetable,” Rasmussen said. “We’re just at the start-up phase for the countywide program. We want to make it available to all the officers and dispatchers in Walworth County.”
Picknell said additional training will be available in the future for other law enforcement personnel who want to become peer mentors.
“The plan would be that this would be an ongoing opportunity in the future to keep the peer support team effective and staffed as people move through their careers,” Picknell said.
Rasmussen said peer mentoring services were not available to officers when he first started working in law enforcement about 30 years ago.
“You were put on the job and kind of told to deal with stuff,” Rasmussen said. “Through the years, we’ve realized that we see a lot of stuff and are put in a lot of situations that aren’t mentally very good for us. It can weigh on you quite a bit.”
Raap said he agrees that mentoring programs have been needed for law enforcement employees for many years.
“Decades ago, people in law enforcement would turn their nose up at this stuff and say, ‘Suck it up,’” Raap said.
Picknell said peer mentoring programs are important because of the situations that law enforcement workers deal with at their jobs and in their personal lives.
“There’s a lot of trauma and negative things we have to deal with from time to time,” Picknell said. “It can be a single event or a culmination of events over time, and this wellness component ensures that they are able to function within their job and in their private lives in a healthy way.”
