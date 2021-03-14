Countywide program to offer peer support to law enforcement personnel

Hansen said the program would allow officers to seek assistance without having to talk with someone within their own department.

“We think it’s important to get this countywide group started, so people who may not want to talk to somebody in their own personal organization, can reach out to somebody within the county that would be even more distanced and more confidential,” Hansen said. “So we thought it was really important to do this within the county.

Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell said the sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies have offered a peer mentoring program for several years, but this would be the first time that such a program would be available throughout the county.

“This is a new addition to cover all the agencies and add more people into the program,” Picknell said. “It will be more accessible.”

Rasmussen said when the program was proposed to the Lake Geneva Police Department earlier in the year, several of the officers expressed an interest in becoming a peer mentor. He said three police department employees were set to attend the training, March 8 and March 9.