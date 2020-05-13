Couple charged with felony burglary in rash of state park break-ins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A husband and wife from Monroe are facing felony charges in an alleged series of break-ins and thefts from self-pay stations at state park facilities in Walworth County.

Neil P. Husom, 29, and Stephanie A. Husom, 28, both are charged with felony burglary, along with misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property, theft, and entry into a locked coin box.

The Walworth County district attorney issued charges against the couple April 24 after a year-long investigation into a series of incidents reported by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The couple is facing similar charges involving other state parks in other Wisconsin counties.

According to the Walworth County criminal complaint, the Husoms have admitted to multiple break-ins and thefts at state DNR facilities. Stephanie Husom allegedly told investigators she would drop her husband off and then leave because, “I don’t want to do this.”

The complaint does not indicate how much money the couple allegedly stole.

If convicted on all charges in Walworth County, Neil Husom and Stephanie Husom each could face a combined 14 years in prison.