Couple charged with felony burglary in rash of state park break-ins

A husband and wife from Monroe are facing felony charges in an alleged series of break-ins and thefts from self-pay stations at state park facilities in Walworth County.
Neil P. Husom, 29, and Stephanie A. Husom, 28, both are charged with felony burglary, along with misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property, theft, and entry into a locked coin box.
The Walworth County district attorney issued charges against the couple April 24 after a year-long investigation into a series of incidents reported by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The couple is facing similar charges involving other state parks in other Wisconsin counties.
According to the Walworth County criminal complaint, the Husoms have admitted to multiple break-ins and thefts at state DNR facilities. Stephanie Husom allegedly told investigators she would drop her husband off and then leave because, “I don’t want to do this.”
The complaint does not indicate how much money the couple allegedly stole.
If convicted on all charges in Walworth County, Neil Husom and Stephanie Husom each could face a combined 14 years in prison.
Prosecutors describe a rash of incidents at state and local parks in southeastern Wisconsin between June 2017 and May 2019 involving break-ins of buildings and self-pay stations and kiosks.
In Walworth County, the alleged incidents included the John Muir Trail in the town of LaGrange and the Nordic Trail in Whitewater. The Husoms allegedly broke into a building at the John Muir Trail, broke a padlock to gain access to a self-pay station, and stole a trail camera.
In one incident in Waukesha County, police reported finding the couple in a parked car with burglary tools and DNR self-pay envelopes.
The criminal complaint alleges that both Neil Husom and Stephanie Husom admitted to several park thefts, and that Neil Husom called the situation “stupid” because he “could have done more violent thefts or burglary and causing harm to people.”
Because of a prior criminal conviction, Neil Husom also has been charged in Walworth County with bail jumping, another felony punishable by up to six more years in prison.
Court records show that the couple is due in Walworth County Circuit Court on June 25 for an initial appearance on the charges.
