Court: Man convicted of dumping bodies in Geneva can try to rescind plea
Steven Zelich

Steven Zelich, a former police officer, accused of killing two people and leaving them in suitcases in Geneva, can keep trying to withdraw his guilty plea in one of the cases, an appeals court judge ruled. 

 File photo

A former police officer convicted of leaving two bodies stuffed in suitcases on the side of a rural town of Geneva road can keep trying to withdraw his guilty plea in one of the cases, a Wisconsin appeals court ruled on Nov. 25.

Steven Zelich was arrested in June 2014 after two suitcases were discovered containing dead bodies along Como Road in the town of Geneva.

Zelich, of West Allis, pleaded guilty in 2016 to reckless homicide and hiding a corpse in 19-year-old Jenny Gamez's death four years earlier. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 in 37-year-old Laura Simonson's death in Minnesota in 2013.

Prosecutors said Zelich met the women online, got together with them at hotels — Gamez in Kenosha, Simonson in Rochester, Minn. — and choked them to death during sex. He then stuffed their bodies in suitcases and dumped them in a ditch in rural Walworth County.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison in the Kenosha case and 25 years in the Minnesota case. He has been ordered to serve his Minnesota sentence upon completion of time served in Wisconsin.

Attorney's advice in question

Zelich filed a post-conviction motion seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in the Kenosha case. He argued that he pleaded guilty only after Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder decided Wisconsin prosecutors could introduce evidence from the Minnesota case and his attorney mistakenly informed him he could challenge that ruling on appeal.

Schroeder held a hearing on the motion last year but ended the proceedings prematurely before denying the request, according to Zelich.

The Second District Court of Appeals ordered Schroeder to reopen the hearing and allow Zelich to withdraw his plea if he can show his attorney was ineffective.

Gamez, of Cottage Grove, Oregon. is believed to have been killed at a Kenosha motel. Zelich pleaded guilty in January 2016 in her death. Gamez was found dead in 2014, though authorities believe she died in 2012.

Zelich pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and hiding a corpse in the Gamez case. The plea deal was announced on the same day that Zelich’s trial was set to begin.

