Court: Man convicted of dumping bodies in Geneva can try to rescind plea

A former police officer convicted of leaving two bodies stuffed in suitcases on the side of a rural town of Geneva road can keep trying to withdraw his guilty plea in one of the cases, a Wisconsin appeals court ruled on Nov. 25.
Steven Zelich was arrested in June 2014 after two suitcases were discovered containing dead bodies along Como Road in the town of Geneva.
Zelich, of West Allis, pleaded guilty in 2016 to reckless homicide and hiding a corpse in 19-year-old Jenny Gamez's death four years earlier. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 in 37-year-old Laura Simonson's death in Minnesota in 2013.
Prosecutors said Zelich met the women online, got together with them at hotels — Gamez in Kenosha, Simonson in Rochester, Minn. — and choked them to death during sex. He then stuffed their bodies in suitcases and dumped them in a ditch in rural Walworth County.
He was sentenced to 35 years in prison in the Kenosha case and 25 years in the Minnesota case. He has been ordered to serve his Minnesota sentence upon completion of time served in Wisconsin.
Attorney's advice in question
Zelich filed a post-conviction motion seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in the Kenosha case. He argued that he pleaded guilty only after Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder decided Wisconsin prosecutors could introduce evidence from the Minnesota case and his attorney mistakenly informed him he could challenge that ruling on appeal.
Schroeder held a hearing on the motion last year but ended the proceedings prematurely before denying the request, according to Zelich.
The Second District Court of Appeals ordered Schroeder to reopen the hearing and allow Zelich to withdraw his plea if he can show his attorney was ineffective.
Gamez, of Cottage Grove, Oregon. is believed to have been killed at a Kenosha motel. Zelich pleaded guilty in January 2016 in her death. Gamez was found dead in 2014, though authorities believe she died in 2012.
Zelich pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and hiding a corpse in the Gamez case. The plea deal was announced on the same day that Zelich’s trial was set to begin.
OWI in Downtown Lake Geneva
Nov. 5, 7:34 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on W. Main Street at Broad Street. The driver, Stephan Patrick Melvin, 58, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for operating while under the influence – first offense. He was later released.
Motorcycle crash, driver issued citation for hit-and-run
Nov. 9, 9:09 a.m.: An officer responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle accident. The driver Isaac N. Dean, 48, Richmond, was issued a citation for hit-and-run-property adjacent to highway.
Teen issued citation for disorderly conduct for fight
Nov. 9, 12:15 p.m.: The School Resource Officer at Badger High School was informed of a fight. After investigating, the officer issued a 16-year-old female student, Genoa City, a citation for disorderly conduct – involved in a fight.
Citation for driving wrong way on highway
Nov. 13 8:01 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 120 at Townline Road. The driver, David R. Bauer, 54, Peoria, Illinois, was issued a citation for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
Traffic crash at Maxwell Street and Pleasant Street
Nov. 3 10:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a traffic crash in the area of Maxwell Street at Pleasant Street. One of the drivers, Rebecca Anne Carper, 69, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Report of student with knife
Nov. 3, 11:28 a.m.: The School Resource Officer at Badger High School received a complaint that a student shared photos on social media stating that she had been carrying a knife in the school. The officer issued the student, a 16 year old female, Lake Geneva, for carrying a concealed weapon.
Teen cited for marijuana possession
Nov. 3 9:22 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Center St. at Geneva St. The driver, a 17 year old male, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Teen cited for hit and run
Nov. 4, 9:02 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to 700 block of North St for a hit and run complaint. Officer did follow up investigation and spoke with an anonymous caller who identified the vehicle/driver. The driver, 16 year old, juvenile female, Elkhorn, was issued citations for hit and run-unattended vehicle and obstructing an officer.
Man cited for disorderly conduct outside Thumbs Up tavern
Nov. 6, 8:47 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 260 Broad Street, Thumbs Up tavern, for a disorderly subject. Richard C. Anderson, II, 49, Johnsburg, Illinois, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. The fight was outside of the bar. The report indicates the person struck was causing problems, he left the bar with another individual and they fought. The second person has not been identified yet and the person on scene was uncooperative.
Teen cited for 'traffic-accelerating vehicle display of power'
Nov. 7, 2:39 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy H East of Minahan Road. The driver, Noah T. Monroe, 18, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for traffic-accelerating vehicle-display of power and operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance.
