Court: Man convicted of dumping bodies in Geneva can try to rescind plea

A former police officer convicted of leaving two bodies stuffed in suitcases on the side of a rural town of Geneva road can keep trying to withdraw his guilty plea in one of the cases, a Wisconsin appeals court ruled on Nov. 25.

Steven Zelich was arrested in June 2014 after two suitcases were discovered containing dead bodies along Como Road in the town of Geneva.

Zelich, of West Allis, pleaded guilty in 2016 to reckless homicide and hiding a corpse in 19-year-old Jenny Gamez's death four years earlier. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 in 37-year-old Laura Simonson's death in Minnesota in 2013.

Prosecutors said Zelich met the women online, got together with them at hotels — Gamez in Kenosha, Simonson in Rochester, Minn. — and choked them to death during sex. He then stuffed their bodies in suitcases and dumped them in a ditch in rural Walworth County.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison in the Kenosha case and 25 years in the Minnesota case. He has been ordered to serve his Minnesota sentence upon completion of time served in Wisconsin.

Attorney's advice in question