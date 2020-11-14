COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges to Big Foot food pantry

WALWORTH — For those of you not familiar with us, the Big Foot Emergency Food Pantry is responsible for the towns and rural areas of Walworth, Fontana, Williams Bay, and most of Linn Township (Reek School). That covers an area of about 100 square miles.
Our hours have been unchanged for well over a decade at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday afternoons and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday mornings. We are located at 111 Fremont St. in the north wing of the Immanuel United Church of Christ, right across the street from Walworth Elementary School.
This year has had a profound effect on all of us. Our food pantry was no exception. When the COVID fiasco started, we quickly initiated “no contact” between clients and our volunteers. A volunteer outside of our building gives each client a printed list of what may be available. They check off what they would like, the volunteer brings the list inside, and the client drives around to the back of our pantry to get their loaded boxes. That worked out well.
Our numbers have been all over the place. June was by far the lowest attended month we ever had since we started keeping records 15 years ago. Yet we had other months that came close to being the highest ever for that particular month compared to prior years. We seemed to alternate between a weekend with very few families coming in, followed by a weekend when we were swamped.
We try hard to have a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. Inconsistent attendance makes that challenging. Throw in the badly damaged supply chain you have all experienced, and the challenges increase.
Another significant change was the amount of food we gave out. Although each family can only come to us once a month, for over 10 years our goal was to give them two weeks of food per person. Starting in April, we increased that goal to about three weeks per person.
This year I would like to mention some local heroes who rarely get any credit for the fantastic things they do for us. Yes, our volunteers have had a difficult year and have responded incredibly. I can’t say enough good things about them. There are so many other people/families, organizations, clubs, churches, and others that we are also very grateful for.
There is one special group of unsung heroes that needs to be mentioned. That concerns a number of local businesses. We make weekly and usually multiple trips every week to pick up donations from all of them. They are Sentry (and the people that purchase the pre-packaged bags for us), Aldi, Target, Quick Trip, and Feeding America in Milwaukee.
Other businesses also did and continue to do special things for us. One of the best examples I can think of concerns toilet paper. You all know how hard it was to get that for a while, and it is still not 100% like it used to be. There was a Dollar Tree store manager who would put one case to the side for me to pick up every week. We never ran out of toilet paper to give to needy families coming to us.
There are so many other stories I could tell about people who were just over the top in helping us.
This has been an exceptionally challenging year for everyone. If you know of anyone who needs a helping hand, then please let them know they can call 211 to get in touch with trained professionals who will assist and direct them to resources available. That would include help for things like energy assistance, medical concerns, housing and food.
On behalf of the many needy local families, thank you so much for all your generous support.
May you all have a blessed and happy 2021.
Jack Meredith is director of Big Foot Emergency Food Pantry in Walworth.
