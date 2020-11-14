COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges to Big Foot food pantry

We try hard to have a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. Inconsistent attendance makes that challenging. Throw in the badly damaged supply chain you have all experienced, and the challenges increase.

Another significant change was the amount of food we gave out. Although each family can only come to us once a month, for over 10 years our goal was to give them two weeks of food per person. Starting in April, we increased that goal to about three weeks per person.

This year I would like to mention some local heroes who rarely get any credit for the fantastic things they do for us. Yes, our volunteers have had a difficult year and have responded incredibly. I can’t say enough good things about them. There are so many other people/families, organizations, clubs, churches, and others that we are also very grateful for.

There is one special group of unsung heroes that needs to be mentioned. That concerns a number of local businesses. We make weekly and usually multiple trips every week to pick up donations from all of them. They are Sentry (and the people that purchase the pre-packaged bags for us), Aldi, Target, Quick Trip, and Feeding America in Milwaukee.