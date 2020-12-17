COVID-19 testing at Whitewater continues to Dec. 22; closed Dec. 23-Jan.3

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater is extending its COVID-19 “surge testing” to help meet the needs of the community during the holiday season. Recently, UW System President Tommy Thompson said COVID-19 “surge testing” sites will operate at least until Christmas, with days and hours varying by individual site. UW-Whitewater plans to remain open into early January.
The 22 sites across Wisconsin located on or near UW System university campuses provide free, rapid COVID-19 tests to community members as well as students and employees. Since opening in early November, the sites have now administered about 100,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests. Of those, UW-Whitewater has administered 8,675 of these “surge” tests since Nov. 9.
In addition to the surge testing site, UW-Whitewater’s University Health and Counseling Services has administered nearly 9,500 tests to current students and continues to offer the service.
“UW-Whitewater has a long, proud history of helping our communities during critical times. And we continue to do so today and into 2021,” Chancellor Dwight C. Watson said. “I want to thank UW System, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with our staff who have supported these important efforts. As our students say, get tested and ‘know before you go.’ If you are traveling for the winter break, please test before you leave so that you will know your status if you choose to visit with others during the holidays.”
Originally, UW System officials estimated the sites would operate for about six weeks, or through mid-December. Thanks to added support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to meet the demand, surge testing will continue.
Hours for COVID-19 testing at UW-Whitewater will continue from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Tuesday, Dec. 22. The site will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 3 and will reopen on Monday, Jan 4. The hours will remain 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing is located at the Kris Russell Volleyball Arena in the Williams Center and free parking is available in lots 7 and 9 on Warhawk Drive.
Pre-registration is required at doineedacovid19test.com
“We believe this timeframe will allow our community members to be tested prior to the holiday and then be able to test once the New Year begins,” Watson said.
Additional testing information can be found at www.uww.edu/warhawks-return/testing.
