COVID-19 testing at Whitewater continues to Dec. 22; closed Dec. 23-Jan.3

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater is extending its COVID-19 “surge testing” to help meet the needs of the community during the holiday season. Recently, UW System President Tommy Thompson said COVID-19 “surge testing” sites will operate at least until Christmas, with days and hours varying by individual site. UW-Whitewater plans to remain open into early January.

The 22 sites across Wisconsin located on or near UW System university campuses provide free, rapid COVID-19 tests to community members as well as students and employees. Since opening in early November, the sites have now administered about 100,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests. Of those, UW-Whitewater has administered 8,675 of these “surge” tests since Nov. 9.

“UW-Whitewater has a long, proud history of helping our communities during critical times. And we continue to do so today and into 2021,” Chancellor Dwight C. Watson said. “I want to thank UW System, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with our staff who have supported these important efforts. As our students say, get tested and ‘know before you go.’ If you are traveling for the winter break, please test before you leave so that you will know your status if you choose to visit with others during the holidays.”