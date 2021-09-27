COVID-19 vaccination and testing site open Tuesdays at Chapel on the Hill in Lake Geneva

“I just want it to stop,” she said.

Chapman shared Gaulke’s sense of motivation. With her own kids in school, Chapman said she hopes free COVID-19 testing will help protect students and staff.

Chapman said she joined the Open Arms team because she had sat on the sidelines long enough.

“I wanted to be part of a solution,” she said.

The Fairgrounds testing site from last year will reopen in early October, Health Officer Erica Bergstrom said during a meeting of the Walworth County Health and Human Services Board on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Bergstrom said Public Health is setting up community testing sites in support of the county health care system. Hospitals are facing a heightened demand for COVID-19 testing, Bergstrom said, while also experiencing staffing shortages.

Bergstrom said these shortages are driven by a variety of factors, including sick staff and employees seeking new jobs as vaccine mandates set in. The staff that remains needs to focus on providing emergency care, she said, rather than COVID-19 testing.

"We are trying to relieve the pressure on their staffing," Bergstrom said.