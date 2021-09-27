COVID-19 vaccination and testing site open Tuesdays at Chapel on the Hill in Lake Geneva

COVID-19 vaccinations and tests are now available at Chapel on the Hill in Lake Geneva every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at N2440 Ara Glen Dr., the site will operate through Oct. 26.
The Walworth County Division of Public Health launched the site on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in partnership with Open Arms Free Clinic. Public Health is offering the vaccine, while Open Arms is administering tests. Test results take between 24 and 48 hours to come in.
Open Arms volunteer Katherine Gaulke guided visitors through the parking lot, dressed head to toe in sky blue rain gear -- “just in case,” she said.
Gaulke is no stranger to the elements. Alongside fellow volunteer Jennifer Chapman, Gaulke helped administer COVID-19 tests at the Walworth County Fairgrounds from November last year through January 2021. They were stationed in the goat barn.
“It was cold out there,” Gaulke said.
But Gaulke and Chapman are happy to brave the weather again, if it means they can help take care of their community.
Walworth County has lost nearly 200 lives to the coronavirus, Gaulke said, referencing the Public Health Community Data Dashboard. As the county sees another rise in cases, she said accessible testing is an important tool for slowing the spread.
“I just want it to stop,” she said.
Chapman shared Gaulke’s sense of motivation. With her own kids in school, Chapman said she hopes free COVID-19 testing will help protect students and staff.
Chapman said she joined the Open Arms team because she had sat on the sidelines long enough.
“I wanted to be part of a solution,” she said.
The Fairgrounds testing site from last year will reopen in early October, Health Officer Erica Bergstrom said during a meeting of the Walworth County Health and Human Services Board on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Bergstrom said Public Health is setting up community testing sites in support of the county health care system. Hospitals are facing a heightened demand for COVID-19 testing, Bergstrom said, while also experiencing staffing shortages.
Bergstrom said these shortages are driven by a variety of factors, including sick staff and employees seeking new jobs as vaccine mandates set in. The staff that remains needs to focus on providing emergency care, she said, rather than COVID-19 testing.
"We are trying to relieve the pressure on their staffing," Bergstrom said.
Chapman and Gaulke are hoping for more visitors to Chapel on the Hill in the coming Tuesdays. Open Arms Free Clinic is operating on the left side of the parking lot, administering polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to individuals age 5 and older.
Public Health’s Mobile Health Hub is stationed on the other side, offering Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccination and Pfizer first dose to individuals age 12 and older. No registration is required and all services are free.