COVID testing continues at the Walworth County Fairgrounds on Tuesdays through January

Walworth County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard will continue drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Walworth County Fairgrounds through January. The National Guard testing site will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays throughout the month and January.

Testing is free. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Residents who experience difficulties completing the registration, may register in person at the test site or call 262-741-3200. The National Guard will administer PCR tests for adults and children as young as 1 year of age. The Walworth County Fairgrounds are located at 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn. Access to the testing site is available through fairgrounds’ north gate off Highway 11.

"We have seen a significant uptick in testing demand over the last two weeks," Walworth County Public Health Officer Erica Bergstrom said in a news release. "We are grateful for the continued support of the Wisconsin National Guard as we work to reduce the testing burden on our overwhelmed healthcare systems."

Open Arms Free Clinic, 205 E. Commerce Court in Elkhorn, conducts weekly testing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is recommended. For more information visit, https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater offers testing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays at Esker Hall, 420 N. Prairie St. in Whitewater.

Testing is available to residents 5 years and older. Testing is free. For more information, visit https://www.wihealthconnect.com or call the university’s COVID hotline at 262-472-1362.

The Center for COVID Control, 312 S. Seventh St., Suite 3 in Delavan, offers testing from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit https://centerforcovidcontrol.org.

COVID-19 rapid and PCR tests are also available through local healthcare providers and select Walgreens locations.

For additional COVID-19 testing and vaccine information, please contact Walworth County Public Health at 262-741-3200, walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us, follow Walworth County Public Health on Facebook, or visit www.co.walworth.wi.us.