100 mph chase with four kids in the car; intoxicated women said kids had to pee

Reed reportedly began yelling at police again saying that the kids in the vehicle needed to pee.

Officers ordered Reed to exit the vehicle and attempted to place Reed in handcuffs. Reed reportedly physically resisted attempts to be detained. Police tried to place her in the back of the squad car but she continued to resist.

Police made contact with the passenger inside the vehicle who claimed that they were on their way to Timber Ridge Waterpark and were in a hurry because one of the four children in the car had to use the bathroom.

Officers report that the four children in the back of the vehicle were not properly buckled and the vehicle was believed to not have four rear seatbelts.

Police report that Reed's eyes were glassy and bloodshot and they could reportedly smell the odor of intoxicants coming from Reed. Officers asked Reed if she had been drinking but she said no. Reed submitted a preliminary breath test and the result was .135.

Officers placed Reed under arrest and attempted to put her in the squad car but she continued to resist. She then reportedly began kicking police. Officers had to restrain her legs to avoid being kicked.