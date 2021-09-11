 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
100 mph chase with four kids in the car; intoxicated women said kids had to pee
alert top story

100 mph chase with four kids in the car; intoxicated women said kids had to pee

{{featured_button_text}}

LYONS — A reportedly intoxicated woman sent police on a high speed chase with four kids in the car and claimed they were in a hurry because the kids needed to pee.

Sonetta Reed, 23, of Chicago, is being charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer and resisting an officer. 

According to the criminal complaint: 

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop after reportedly observing a vehicle driving at high speeds and crossing the fog line multiple times on Highway 50 on Aug. 26. Officers used their radar and locked in the vehicle speed at 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. 

As police attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle reportedly moved aggressively to another lane right in front of another vehicle and accelerated to 100 mph. Officers report that the suspect vehicle was having trouble maintaining a lane, crossing the line divider, and driving on the graveled shoulder multiple times. 

The vehicle reportedly reached a maximum of 110 mph, traveling for two miles before finally coming to a stop. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver, later identified as Reed, reportedly rolled down her window and began yelling at police. She then put the car in reverse and backed all the way up to the squad car, almost hitting it. Police report that they had to move the squad car to avoid being struck. 

Reed reportedly began yelling at police again saying that the kids in the vehicle needed to pee. 

Officers ordered Reed to exit the vehicle and attempted to place Reed in handcuffs. Reed reportedly physically resisted attempts to be detained. Police tried to place her in the back of the squad car but she continued to resist. 

Police made contact with the passenger inside the vehicle who claimed that they were on their way to Timber Ridge Waterpark and were in a hurry because one of the four children in the car had to use the bathroom. 

Officers report that the four children in the back of the vehicle were not properly buckled and the vehicle was believed to not have four rear seatbelts. 

Police report that Reed's eyes were glassy and bloodshot and they could reportedly smell the odor of intoxicants coming from Reed. Officers asked Reed if she had been drinking but she said no. Reed submitted a preliminary breath test and the result was .135. 

Officers placed Reed under arrest and attempted to put her in the squad car but she continued to resist. She then reportedly began kicking police. Officers had to restrain her legs to avoid being kicked. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois State Police speak about Normal shooting that left 3 dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics