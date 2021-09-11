100 mph chase with four kids in the car; intoxicated women said kids had to pee

LYONS — A reportedly intoxicated woman sent police on a high speed chase with four kids in the car and claimed they were in a hurry because the kids needed to pee.
Sonetta Reed, 23, of Chicago, is being charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer and resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police tried to conduct a traffic stop after reportedly observing a vehicle driving at high speeds and crossing the fog line multiple times on Highway 50 on Aug. 26. Officers used their radar and locked in the vehicle speed at 90 mph in a 55 mph zone.
As police attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle reportedly moved aggressively to another lane right in front of another vehicle and accelerated to 100 mph. Officers report that the suspect vehicle was having trouble maintaining a lane, crossing the line divider, and driving on the graveled shoulder multiple times.
The vehicle reportedly reached a maximum of 110 mph, traveling for two miles before finally coming to a stop.
The driver, later identified as Reed, reportedly rolled down her window and began yelling at police. She then put the car in reverse and backed all the way up to the squad car, almost hitting it. Police report that they had to move the squad car to avoid being struck.
Reed reportedly began yelling at police again saying that the kids in the vehicle needed to pee.
Officers ordered Reed to exit the vehicle and attempted to place Reed in handcuffs. Reed reportedly physically resisted attempts to be detained. Police tried to place her in the back of the squad car but she continued to resist.
Police made contact with the passenger inside the vehicle who claimed that they were on their way to Timber Ridge Waterpark and were in a hurry because one of the four children in the car had to use the bathroom.
Officers report that the four children in the back of the vehicle were not properly buckled and the vehicle was believed to not have four rear seatbelts.
Police report that Reed's eyes were glassy and bloodshot and they could reportedly smell the odor of intoxicants coming from Reed. Officers asked Reed if she had been drinking but she said no. Reed submitted a preliminary breath test and the result was .135.
Officers placed Reed under arrest and attempted to put her in the squad car but she continued to resist. She then reportedly began kicking police. Officers had to restrain her legs to avoid being kicked.
92-year-old cited for 'making disorderly comments to a meter department employee' in Lake Geneva and more police reports
92-year-old cited for disorderly conduct
May 9 at 5:22 p.m.: An officer received a complaint in the area of Wrigley Drive at West Main Street of a subject making disorderly comments to a meter department employee. The officer issued 92-year-old Jose Hurtado, Lake Geneva, a citation for disorderly conduct.
Teen cited for marijuana possession
May 9 at 12:06 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Broad Street at West Main Street. The driver, 18-year-old Ryan M. Rabe, Fontana, was issued citations for possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Illinois man cited for mariuana possession
May 8 at 11:07 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on South Lakeshore Drive at West Main Street. The driver, 39 year old Timothy D. Hagberg, Rockford, IL, was issued citations for operating while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance and possession of THC.
Man cited for driving without an adequate muffler
May 8 at 8:50 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Geneva Street. The driver, 27 year old Brett R. Goshinsky Jr., Burlington, was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without an adequate muffler.
Man accused of possession of meth, retail theft
May 7 at 4:28 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard for a retail theft complaint. Upon arrival, the suspect, 32 year old Richard Kenneth Michael Fibish, Delavan, was taken into custody and charges have been referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for possession of methamphetamine and retail theft. Fibish was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on these charges.
Teen at middle school cited for possession of tobacco
May 7 at 1:01 p.m.: The School Resource Officer at the Lake Geneva Middle School issued a 13 year old male student, Lake Geneva, a citation for possession of tobacco.
Teen cited for possession of a controlled substance
May 6 at 1:41 p.m.: The School Resource Officer at Badger High School issued a 14 year old female student, Twin Lakes, a citation for possession of a controlled substance.
23-year-old cited for possession of THC
May 5 at 2:01 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at Cook Street. The driver, 23 year old Jonathan Michael Krueger, Chicago, was issued citations for operating with controlled substance – first offense, possession of THC and non-registration of a motor vehicle. He was subsequently released to a responsible party.
Two cited for retail theft
May 4 at 4:21 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard for a retail theft complaint. Upon arrival, officers issued 21 year old Jakeb Ian Tomczewski, Elkhorn, and 19 year old Caleb Bruce Tomczewski, Elkhorn, citations for retail theft.
64-year-old cited for retail theft
May 3 at 6:39 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Edwards Boulevard for a reported shoplifting complaint. Employees also recognized the suspect from a previous retail theft. Officers issued 64 year old Kirk Warren, Williams Bay, a citation for retail theft.