115 grams of marijuana reportedly found in Lake Geneva traffic stop

LAKE GENEVA — Police find 115.2 grams of marijuana inside the trunk of a car after performing a traffic stop near Cook Street at the corner of Maple Park.
Kristopher Krey, 21, from Round Lake, Ill., is being charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police conducted a traffic stop in Lake Geneva after seeing a vehicle driving without headlights at around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 19.
Police report that when he made contact with the vehicle, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
Police identified three people in the car, including Krey, who was the rear passenger inside the vehicle. Police asked all three subjects to exit the vehicle.
Krey reportedly told police that there was marijuana in the trunk of the car. When officers checked the trunk, they found two vacuum sealed bags full of marijuana underneath a pile of clothes. Officers weighed the bags and reported that there was 115.2 grams of marijuana.
Krey was arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
Watch now: Lake Geneva Ice castle begins to take shape
Calling it one of the most heartbreaking scenes and situations he has seen in his career, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked for a $2.5 million bond for a 24-year-old man alleged to have killed his father and stepmother with a machete as they tried to prevent him from sexually assaulting a young relative on Wednesday.
Kyle Rittenhouse was observed at a Racine County bar the afternoon of his arraignment, with a photo taken at the bar that has been widely shared on social media prompting Mount Pleasant Police to investigate whether he had violated conditions of his bond.