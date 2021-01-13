115 grams of marijuana reportedly found in Lake Geneva traffic stop

LAKE GENEVA — Police find 115.2 grams of marijuana inside the trunk of a car after performing a traffic stop near Cook Street at the corner of Maple Park.

Kristopher Krey, 21, from Round Lake, Ill., is being charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police conducted a traffic stop in Lake Geneva after seeing a vehicle driving without headlights at around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police report that when he made contact with the vehicle, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Police identified three people in the car, including Krey, who was the rear passenger inside the vehicle. Police asked all three subjects to exit the vehicle.

Krey reportedly told police that there was marijuana in the trunk of the car. When officers checked the trunk, they found two vacuum sealed bags full of marijuana underneath a pile of clothes. Officers weighed the bags and reported that there was 115.2 grams of marijuana.

Krey was arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.