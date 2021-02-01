18-year-old led police on chase, ends near Lake Geneva Walmart area

SPRING PRAIRIE — An 18-year-old man reportedly sent police on a six mile car chase until his car got a flat tire.

Liam McAloon, 18, of the 2300 block of Catherine Avenue, Twin Lakes, is being charged with one count of attempting to flee or elude an officer after he refused to stop for police.

According to the criminal complaint:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers observed a vehicle varying in speed and swerving between lanes around 8 p.m. Jan. 18 on highway 20.

Police turned on their lights and siren and began to pursue the vehicle, but McAloon reportedly continued to drive.

Police report that they chased McAloon for approximately six miles, reaching speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

During the chase, McAloon allegedly tried to drive the wrong way on a divided highway with a deflated tire. The chase ended near the highway 12 and highway 50 interchange after McAloon's vehicle came to a stop due to a flat tire.