 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old led police on chase, ends near Lake Geneva Walmart area
alert top story

18-year-old led police on chase, ends near Lake Geneva Walmart area

{{featured_button_text}}

SPRING PRAIRIE — An 18-year-old man reportedly sent police on a six mile car chase until his car got a flat tire. 

Liam McAloon, 18, of the 2300 block of Catherine Avenue, Twin Lakes, is being charged with one count of attempting to flee or elude an officer after he refused to stop for police. 

According to the criminal complaint:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers observed a vehicle varying in speed and swerving between lanes around 8 p.m. Jan. 18 on highway 20. 

Police turned on their lights and siren and began to pursue the vehicle, but McAloon reportedly continued to drive. 

Police report that they chased McAloon for approximately six miles, reaching speeds up to 80 miles per hour. 

During the chase, McAloon allegedly tried to drive the wrong way on a divided highway with a deflated tire. The chase ended near the highway 12 and highway 50 interchange after McAloon's vehicle came to a stop due to a flat tire. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent home break-ins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics