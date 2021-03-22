19-year-old charged with stealing fire hydrant

Police located a vehicle in a ditch on Jan. 16 in the Town of Lyons and made contact with the 19-year-old later identified as Rice.
While talking to Rice, police found the fire hydrant inside Rice's car.
He claimed he had bought the hydrant on Facebook Marketplace.
But the front of Rice's car was damaged and there was reportedly red transfer paint on the front bumper of the car. Rice claimed the damage and red paint came from a cement pillar he had hit at Land-O-Lakes trailer park.
Officers spoke with Rice again on Feb. 4 where he reportedly admitted to police he had hit the fire hydrant in the City of Elkhorn and taken it. Rice claimed he was driving in a blizzard when the incident happened and his brakes locked up, reportedly causing him to hit the fire hydrant. The cost of a new fire hydrant is $2,950.
