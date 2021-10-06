33-year-old arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Elkhorn

A 33-year-old from Elkhorn has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, near Gateway Technical College.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Bradley R. Kirkpatrick, 33, of Elkhorn, was arrested and booked into the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Jail, Elkhorn Police stated in a press release issued Wednesday.

The hit-and-run crash killed Francisco Garcia who lived in the Lake Geneva area. Officers learned that Garcia was walking on County Highway H when he was struck by a pickup truck that failed to stop after hitting him. He died at the scene. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Highway H at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday for a man in the ditch not breathing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the crash, Elkhorn police on Monday, Oct. 4, put out an alert that they were looking for a silver GMC pickup truck believed to have minor damage to the passenger side headlight lens and surrounding area. The pickup truck was further described as possibly being slightly lifted with chrome rims and in good condition.

Subsequently Kirkpatrick was arrested on Wednesday.

The investigation will be referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for formal charges, the release stated.