390.54 grams of meth found in Mustang in Geneva traffic stop

GENEVA — Police reportedly found 390.54 grams of meth inside a Ford Mustang after conducting a traffic stop in the Town of Geneva for a revoked driver's license.

Sean Mason, 44, of the W5260 block of Aweogon Trail, Elkhorn, is being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine — as a party to a crime, second or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia — as a party to a crime, second and subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police performed a traffic stop on the vehicle after finding the registered owner to have a revoked driver's license on July 29.

Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Mason, and the female passenger, identified as Krystal Gehrke.

Mason and Gehrke both reportedly admitted to being on probation.

Police ran his K9 partner around the vehicle and the K9 alerted to the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found meth in the area the K9 had indicated.

Mason reportedly admitted to having meth in the car, prompting police to do a more thorough search.