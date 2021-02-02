After arrest Bloomfield man reportedly texts mom to retrieve backpack full of marijuana

BLOOMFIELD — A Bloomfield man with a warrant, reportedly texted his mother to retrieve a backpack full of marijuana before he was arrested during a traffic stop.

Corey Sexton, 32, of the N2000 block of County Road H, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana (second and subsequent offense), felony bail jumping and carrying a concealed knife.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that reportedly did not have a rear registration on Dec. 31.

Police made contact with the driver who they identified as Sexton. Police ran Sexton's name through their database and discovered that Sexton had a warrant out for his arrest. Police arrested Sexton on the warrant and transported him to the Walworth County Jail.

Sexton allegedly asked police if he could bring his backpack to the jail. Officers searched his backpack and reportedly found two knives that police put in their property log.

After Sexton was arrested, he reportedly asked to call his mother. Sexton's mother allegedly claims that she received a text from Sexton to pick up a backpack that was outside of their residence. His mother looked inside the backpack and found a large amount of marijuana inside.