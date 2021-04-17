After reportedly resisting arrest, 21-year-old from Geneva tazed, arrested after car crash

Police clashed with protesters for a second night Monday in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb. Authorities there say an officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun.

DELAVAN — A 21-year-old from just outside Lake Geneva was tazed and arrested after reportedly resisting officers following a Delavan car crash on Easter.

Jasmani Hernandez, 21, of the W3500 block of Highway 50, in the Town of Geneva, is being charged with felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of marijuana, repeater; and obstructing an officer, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a one-vehicle crash near Highway O and Windmill Way, west of Delavan Lake, where reportedly the driver had fled the scene.

When police responded to the area, they observed two men who matched the description of the individuals involved in the crash. Officers ordered the two men to the ground but they reportedly did not comply until police drew their tasers.

While waiting for more officers to arrive, one of the men, identified as Hernandez, reportedly got up from the ground and refused to follow commands. Police tazed Hernandez and placed him in handcuffs.