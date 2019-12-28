All the latest in Lake Geneva's police blotter
Dec. 15

3:01 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of Broad Street cited Timothy R. Freeman, 20, Twin Lakes, on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.

2:56 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 192 E. Main St. cited Cody L. Piester, 28, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence, keeping open intoxicants in a motor vehicle-driver, and failure to keep vehicle under control.

Dec. 13

1:20 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 600 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Robert Jay Rohleder, 26, Genoa City, on suspicion of retail theft.

10:21 a.m.: Officers in the 600 block of Geneva Street cited George Michael Somerville, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of fireworks-possession/discharge.

Dec. 12

1:30 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.

1:30 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.

12:48 p.m.: An officer at Lake Geneva Middle School cited a 12-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of a minor possessing or purchasing tobacco.

12:48 p.m.: An officer at Lake Geneva Middle School cited a 13-year-old boy from Burlington on suspicion of a minor possessing or purchasing tobacco.

Dec. 8

11:07 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Cassondra J. Taylor Connelly, 37, Burlington, on suspicion of operating while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and violation of child safety restraint.

Dec. 7

11:37 p.m.: An officer on West Main Street near South Lakeshore Drive cited Nicholas Daniel Lacy, 37, Crown Point, Indiana, on suspicion of operating while under the influence-first offense and driving against traffic.

8:34 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash at 201 N Edwards Boulevard cited Samuel J. Larue Jr., 22, Delavan, on suspicion of hit and run-unattached vehicle.

6:09 p.m.: Officers dispatched to a traffic crash near Maxwell Street and Pleasant Street cited James R. Jackson, 61, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence–first offense and referred recommended charges of hit-and-run.

2:05 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Renee M. Hildebrandt, 30, Genoa City, on suspicion of retail theft.

1:27 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near Broad Street and Williams Street cited Evangelina Torres Aranda, 56, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and cited Diana M. Solarski, 38, Aurora, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

Dec. 5

7:40 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of habitual truancy.

Dec. 3

10:08 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from the town of Bloomifeld on suspicion of possession of THC.

9:48 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of THC.

Dec. 1

11:05 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Minihan Road near Interchange North cited Milton Jose Rodriguez Santiago, 37, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:28 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash in the 800 block of South Lakeshore Drive cited Marco Antonio Gonzalez Vences, 21, Fontana, on suspicion of failure to notify police of accident, hit and run-property adjacent to highway, driving too fast for conditions, and operating without a valid license.

Nov. 27

8:30 p.m.: An officer at an undisclosed location cited a 15-year old boy from Lake Geneva and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of criminal damage to property.

Nov. 26

9:22 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of criminal damage to property.

Nov. 22

3 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.

Nov. 20

2:08 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of THC.

10:43 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Nov. 19

12:15 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of minor possessing or purchasing tobacco.

