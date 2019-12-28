All the latest in Lake Geneva's police blotter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1:27 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near Broad Street and Williams Street cited Evangelina Torres Aranda, 56, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and cited Diana M. Solarski, 38, Aurora, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

Dec. 5

7:40 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of habitual truancy.

Dec. 3

10:08 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from the town of Bloomifeld on suspicion of possession of THC.

9:48 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of THC.

Dec. 1

11:05 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Minihan Road near Interchange North cited Milton Jose Rodriguez Santiago, 37, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.