All the latest in Lake Geneva's police blotter

Dec. 15
3:01 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of Broad Street cited Timothy R. Freeman, 20, Twin Lakes, on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
2:56 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 192 E. Main St. cited Cody L. Piester, 28, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence, keeping open intoxicants in a motor vehicle-driver, and failure to keep vehicle under control.
Dec. 13
1:20 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 600 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Robert Jay Rohleder, 26, Genoa City, on suspicion of retail theft.
10:21 a.m.: Officers in the 600 block of Geneva Street cited George Michael Somerville, 20, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of fireworks-possession/discharge.
Dec. 12
1:30 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.
1:30 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.
12:48 p.m.: An officer at Lake Geneva Middle School cited a 12-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of a minor possessing or purchasing tobacco.
12:48 p.m.: An officer at Lake Geneva Middle School cited a 13-year-old boy from Burlington on suspicion of a minor possessing or purchasing tobacco.
Dec. 8
11:07 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Cassondra J. Taylor Connelly, 37, Burlington, on suspicion of operating while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and violation of child safety restraint.
Dec. 7
11:37 p.m.: An officer on West Main Street near South Lakeshore Drive cited Nicholas Daniel Lacy, 37, Crown Point, Indiana, on suspicion of operating while under the influence-first offense and driving against traffic.
8:34 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash at 201 N Edwards Boulevard cited Samuel J. Larue Jr., 22, Delavan, on suspicion of hit and run-unattached vehicle.
6:09 p.m.: Officers dispatched to a traffic crash near Maxwell Street and Pleasant Street cited James R. Jackson, 61, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence–first offense and referred recommended charges of hit-and-run.
2:05 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Renee M. Hildebrandt, 30, Genoa City, on suspicion of retail theft.
1:27 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near Broad Street and Williams Street cited Evangelina Torres Aranda, 56, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and cited Diana M. Solarski, 38, Aurora, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
Dec. 5
7:40 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of habitual truancy.
Dec. 3
10:08 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from the town of Bloomifeld on suspicion of possession of THC.
9:48 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of THC.
Dec. 1
11:05 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Minihan Road near Interchange North cited Milton Jose Rodriguez Santiago, 37, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:28 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash in the 800 block of South Lakeshore Drive cited Marco Antonio Gonzalez Vences, 21, Fontana, on suspicion of failure to notify police of accident, hit and run-property adjacent to highway, driving too fast for conditions, and operating without a valid license.
Nov. 27
8:30 p.m.: An officer at an undisclosed location cited a 15-year old boy from Lake Geneva and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Nov. 26
9:22 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Nov. 22
3 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Nov. 20
2:08 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of THC.
10:43 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Nov. 19
12:15 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of minor possessing or purchasing tobacco.