Apparent homicide under investigation in Delavan

DELAVAN — Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old from an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday evening in Delavan.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, at approximately 9:02 p.m., the City of Delavan Police Department was dispatched to 820 Parish Court, Building 1 for reported gunshots being fired, according to a release from the police department.

People who called into 911 reported several vehicles fleeing the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

When officers arrived on scene they located Alejandro Gonzalez, who suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were performed and were unsuccessful.

As of Monday, Dec. 14 no suspects were in custody and the incident remained under investigation.

City of Delavan Police are seeking witnesses and surveillance video footage related to the incident. Anyone with information can contact Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677 or the City of Delavan Police Department at 262-728-6311.