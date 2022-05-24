Bloomfield man charged after pointing gun at wife and threatening to kill her

Brian A. Bonogofsky, 58, N1696 County Road H, Bloomfield, has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon. All of these charges fell under domestic abuse assessments.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 8, an officer from the Village of Bloomfield Police Department followed up on a domestic incident reported by a woman who claimed that her husband pointed a gun at her.
Upon arrival to the residence, the officer spoke with the wife who acknowledged that after the “no contact” order was lifted around three weeks ago, the defendant had been staying with her at the home.
The night of May 8, Bonogofsky had been drinking in excess. After she reportedly upset him, he came down the stairs with a handgun and pointed it directly at her for around five-to-seven minutes. The woman tried to use her cell phone, but the man swatted it away and told her that if she were to call the police, he would “kill her and shoot all of them.”
Eventually, officers were able to speak with the defendant over the phone and he agreed to leave the residence unarmed and was arrested. Bonogofsky had bloodshot eyes, had a strong odor of alcohol and blew a .0297 on a breathalyzer.
The home was later searched and an officer found the loaded gun used in a locked safe in his bedroom.
Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse
Zacharias J. Carter, 19, 147 Fremont St., Walworth, has been charged with disorderly conduct, domestic abuse. He is a repeat offender from a prior conviction of possession of methamphetamine back in March 2021. In June 2021, officers from the Walworth County Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a woman and a man yelling at each other. The caller told the officer that she heard as what she described as the man striking the woman. Carter admitted to the verbal altercation and stated that she pushed him and he pushed her back. The argument began over chores.
Felony bail jumping
John P. Peters, 39, 1014 W Main St., Whitewater, was charged with two counts of felony bail jumping. A Deputy from the Walworth County Police Department was at a gas station doing a business check when the defendant preceded to ask the deputy a question. The deputy got a strong odor or marijuana from the man’s car. Peters’ originally denied having any pot in the vehicle, but when asked again, he produced a baggy of pot and a glass-smoking device. The deputy searched the vehicle and found three one-hit smoking style devices in the center console. The defendant was out on bond since February 2022 after being charged with a physical abuse of an elderly person.
Possession of an electric weapon, possession with intent to deliver weed
Yaritza Estrada, 25, 8929 Grand Ave., River Grove, Illinois, was charged with possession of an electric weapon and possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols. On May 6, a Walworth County deputy made a traffic stop for speeding in the city of Elkhorn. When making contact with the driver, Estrada, he noticed marijuana in the vehicle, in which the defendant admitted to having. Upon searching the vehicle, several containers and packages of weed was found along with drug paraphernalia, a Vipertek taser and two scales. Estrada admitted to all the items found in the car to be hers.
Felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Javon A. Charo, 22, 312 Herman St, Delavan, has been charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Two people were seen walking towards the Quality Inn and Suits Hotel in the Village of East Troy. One of the people had blood all over their arms, hands, nose and mouth. Officers entered the hotel and found Charo trying to get something out of the vending machine. When approached, he began walking away and ran out the front door. Charo and the woman were involved in two separate incidents earlier in the night. Charo was later found walking down on Interstate 43.
Possession with intent to deliver pot, possession of drug paraphernalia
Noah D. Miller, 21, 411 Stevenson St., Marengo, Illinois, was charged with possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. A Walworth County Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on September 8, 2021 on South Main Street in Walworth that was speeding within 1,000 feet of Big Foot High School. The officer pulled the vehicle over, driven by Miller and got a strong odor of weed coming from the car. The defendant said there was no pot in the car, which turned out to be a lie. The officer found a box with three GLO extract packs that contained 10 THC cartridges, an opened package with a THC syringe, 18 cannabis pre-roll boxes in total, a scale and a grinder with marijuana inside among other things.
Misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Lazaro X. Ozuna, 25, 314 S Second St., Delavan, was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. The City of Delavan Police Department responded to a home for a reported disturbance on May 7. Upon arrival, the officer noticed a broken door window and a broken food blender on the floor by the front door. No physical altercation took place between the defendant and the woman and was not in direct contact with him, but the caller noted that Ozuna had locked the door, began yelling loudly and struck the front door window. On October 2, 2020, the defendant was convicted of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.