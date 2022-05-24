 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomfield man charged after pointing gun at wife and threatening to kill her
alert top story

Bloomfield man charged after pointing gun at wife and threatening to kill her

Brian A. Bonogofsky, 58, N1696 County Road H, Bloomfield, has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon. All of these charges fell under domestic abuse assessments.

According to the criminal complaint:

On May 8, an officer from the Village of Bloomfield Police Department followed up on a domestic incident reported by a woman who claimed that her husband pointed a gun at her.

Upon arrival to the residence, the officer spoke with the wife who acknowledged that after the “no contact” order was lifted around three weeks ago, the defendant had been staying with her at the home.

The night of May 8, Bonogofsky had been drinking in excess. After she reportedly upset him, he came down the stairs with a handgun and pointed it directly at her for around five-to-seven minutes. The woman tried to use her cell phone, but the man swatted it away and told her that if she were to call the police, he would “kill her and shoot all of them.”

People are also reading…

Eventually, officers were able to speak with the defendant over the phone and he agreed to leave the residence unarmed and was arrested. Bonogofsky had bloodshot eyes, had a strong odor of alcohol and blew a .0297 on a breathalyzer.

The home was later searched and an officer found the loaded gun used in a locked safe in his bedroom.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says the U.S. will continue ‘strategic ambiguity’ in China-Taiwan dispute