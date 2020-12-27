 Skip to main content
Body found in water in Lake Geneva near Riviera
LAKE GENEVA – Police responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a body found in the lagoon off of the 100 block of Wrigley Drive, according to a release from the Lake Geneva Police Department.

Police received the call around 12:37 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a body in approximately 4 feet of water.  The body was recovered and turned over to the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.  A positive identification has not been made at this time. 

As soon as a positive identification is made and family members have been notified, more information will be released, police said.

The City of Lake Geneva Police Department was assisted by the following agencies: City of Lake Geneva Fire/EMS Department, Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

