Body found in water in Lake Geneva near Riviera

LAKE GENEVA – Police responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a body found in the lagoon off of the 100 block of Wrigley Drive, according to a release from the Lake Geneva Police Department.
Police received the call around 12:37 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a body in approximately 4 feet of water. The body was recovered and turned over to the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. A positive identification has not been made at this time.
As soon as a positive identification is made and family members have been notified, more information will be released, police said.
The City of Lake Geneva Police Department was assisted by the following agencies: City of Lake Geneva Fire/EMS Department, Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.
There is an ongoing investigation into possible embezzlement from the Racine County Command Staff Association, a union representing sergeants and lieutenants, but not rank-and-file deputies, of the Racine County Sheriff's Office.