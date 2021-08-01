BREAKING: Possible drowning in Geneva Lake, search efforts continue into night

Crews responded to a water emergency on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. for what was later reported as a possible drowning.

Even after the sun went down the search continued. As of 9:30 p.m. the Geneva Lake Police said the search was continuing, with multiple fire/EMS/Police agencies searching for the victim.

Initial scanner reports indicated that a 30-year-old was submerged without a life jacket. However, no one on scene Sunday night was able to provide details about what happened or confirm the initial report because the focus was on the recovery especially with limited light hours for the search.

The Lake Geneva News will provide updates as more information is available.