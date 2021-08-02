BREAKING: Search efforts for drowning victim continue into morning; 'We ask for prayers'

Crews responded to a water emergency on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. for what was later reported as a possible drowning.
Even after the sun went down the search continued. As of 9:30 p.m. the Geneva Lake Police said the search was continuing, with multiple fire/EMS/Police agencies searching for the victim. The search resumed again in the morning at 7:15 a.m.
"We ask for prayers for family and friends of the victim," the Geneva Lake Police said in a post on Facebook.
Initial scanner reports indicated that a 30-year-old was submerged without a life jacket. However, no one on scene Sunday night was able to provide details about what happened or confirm the initial report because the focus was on the recovery especially with limited light hours for the search.
The Lake Geneva News will provide updates as more information is available.
Photos from the scene of the drowning report by Big Foot Beach
