Burlington woman charged after reportedly pepper spraying another woman and taking a gun

LYONS — A Burlington woman allegedly threatened another woman with a gun, pepper sprayed her, kicked and punched her then stole the victim's gun.

McKaylin Schiller, 23, of the 940 block of Midwood Drive, Burlington, is charged with substantial battery, pointing a firearm at another, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called on Oct. 29, 2020 to a residence in the Town of Lyons, outside Burlington, for a report of an argument.

Officers there met a woman who had reportedly been pepper sprayed in the eyes and could not see. The woman told the officers that her son had allegedly received threats over Snapchat that people were going to come to the house to shoot the place up because they were accusing her son of stealing. She reported that she had grabbed her gun to protect her and her son.

The woman said that there was reportedly two cars that pulled up to her residence so she went outside to tell them to leave. At that point, a woman, identified as Schiller, allegedly got out of her vehicle and pointed a gun at the woman's face.