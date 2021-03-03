Charges after man loads gun outside Whitewater Walmart, enters store, according to criminal complaint

WHITEWATER — A man with a stolen gun reportedly "racked a round" of bullets outside of the Whitewater Walmart before he entered, then flashed a correctional officers while was in jail.

Bryan Lord, 44, of Big Bend, is being charged with theft, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, two counts of disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to the Walmart for a report of a man with a firearm who fired rounds outside of the store and then entered on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Witnesses said that they observed a man get out of his vehicle and load a black pistol. Witnesses report that the man then went back inside his vehicle, slammed the car door and began honking his horn. The man then reportedly put the gun in his back pocket and entered the store.

Police located the man, identified as Lord, inside his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Officers, who approached the car with their guns drawn, searched Lord's car and found a plastic container with marijuana, a semi-automatic handgun and a magazine with five live rounds.