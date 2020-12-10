Charges after man reportedly punches woman outside Bloomfield bar

BLOOMFIELD – A Sharon man reportedly punched a woman outside of a bar and had to be sedated by medical staff.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers were called to Pub & Grub bar in the village of Bloomfield for a report of two people fighting. Officers were told by people from the bar that a man, who was later identified as Joseph Ellefsen, 34, of the 140 block of Prairie Street, Sharon, was in a vehicle that was not his own and had hit a woman.
Officers spoke to the woman who reportedly had lacerations and abrasions on her face. The bartender allegedly witnessed Ellefsen punch the woman in the face twice. The woman claims that Ellefsen is her ex-boyfriend and she was giving him a second chance.
Ellefsen, who was highly intoxicated, was then taken to Aurora Medical Center where he was handcuffed to the bed to stop him from taking off medical equipment.
Ellefsen was reportedly saying foul words to the medical staff including “f*** you” multiple times. Staff eventually had to sedate him in order to continue treatment.
Ellefsen is charged with simple battery with domestic abuse assessments, repeater, and two counts of disorderly conduct, one with domestic abuse assessments.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Nov. 27
5:09 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Maxwell Street for a report of a vehicles versus pedestrian accident. The officer issued 58-year-old Evelyn Dawn Walker, of Delavan, a citation for failure to yield to pedestrians. The pedestrians were not seriously injured.
Underage drinking and allowing person underage on license premise
Nov. 22
1:39 a.m.: An officer was flagged down by a subject at Thumbs Up tavern, 260 Broad St., for a female who was intoxicated. 19-year-old Ava R. Permanian, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for underage drinking on a license premises.
Traffic crash, driver cited for operating without registration/insurance
Nov. 22
11:46 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Lakeview Drive for a traffic crash. One of the drivers, 22-year-old Dyan Delores Tucker, of Racine, was issued citations for non-registration of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Operating under the influence
Nov. 21
12:31 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at N Wells Street. The driver, 25-year-old David J. Stout, of Twin Lakes, was issued citations for operating while under the influence and operation without required head lamps lighted.
Failure to wear seat belt/possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 18
3:01 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on South Lake Shore Drive South of Campbell Street. The driver, 35-year-old Luis Javier Rivera Rivera, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Underage drinking/possession of THC
Nov. 17
12:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street for a disorderly subject. 19-year old Sophia E. McGhee, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for underage drinking and possession of THC.
Reckless driving/endangering safety
Nov. 11
3:54 p.m.: An officer received a complaint of a reckless driver that occurred in the area of Wells Street at Lake Geneva Boulevard. A traffic stop was performed and the driver, 20-year-old Victor Manuel Yepiz, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for reckless driving – endangering safety.
11 citations for no licensed operator on premise
Sept. 1-11
An officer issued 52-year-old Nicolo Cimino, of Spring Grove, IL, 11 citations for not having a licensed bartender on premise at Mama Cimino's, 131 N Wells St.
