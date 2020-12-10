Charges after man reportedly punches woman outside Bloomfield bar

BLOOMFIELD – A Sharon man reportedly punched a woman outside of a bar and had to be sedated by medical staff.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called to Pub & Grub bar in the village of Bloomfield for a report of two people fighting. Officers were told by people from the bar that a man, who was later identified as Joseph Ellefsen, 34, of the 140 block of Prairie Street, Sharon, was in a vehicle that was not his own and had hit a woman.

Officers spoke to the woman who reportedly had lacerations and abrasions on her face. The bartender allegedly witnessed Ellefsen punch the woman in the face twice. The woman claims that Ellefsen is her ex-boyfriend and she was giving him a second chance.

Ellefsen, who was highly intoxicated, was then taken to Aurora Medical Center where he was handcuffed to the bed to stop him from taking off medical equipment.

Ellefsen was reportedly saying foul words to the medical staff including “f*** you” multiple times. Staff eventually had to sedate him in order to continue treatment.

Ellefsen is charged with simple battery with domestic abuse assessments, repeater, and two counts of disorderly conduct, one with domestic abuse assessments.