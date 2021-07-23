 Skip to main content
Charges after weekend knife incident

ELKHORN — A 41-year-old Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct after a knife incident on Sunday, July 18.

Elkhorn Police responded to the Walworth County Fairgrounds on Sunday for a report of a fight involving a knife that reportedly happened in a back area, behind a vendor’s booth.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Circuit Court, 41-year-old Israel S. Oliver was reportedly calling a person names and trying to fight them. The person asked another to step in to help out, at which point Oliver reportedly pulled out a 6-inch knife and started chasing the man, saying he was going to kill him.

At some point the other man fell and Oliver could be seen on top of the man swinging the knife, until someone else was able to step in and push Oliver off the other man. The criminal complaint does not indicate that anyone was actually stabbed.

This incident involved two kitchen workers, who were under supervision of a BBQ food company, said Larry Gaffey, general manager of the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Gaffey said “While the incident occurred away from the public, in a back area of one of the vendor’s space, we discussed the situation with the vendor and expressed our concerns about the incident. She advised us that she fired the kitchen worker, and the incident was simply a brief and minor altercation between two kitchen workers. We are disturbed that her explanation is very different than what the police report states.  Police reports suggest the incident was much more serious. The Walworth County Fairgrounds board is currently considering whether this vendor will be invited to return to the fairgrounds.”

“The Walworth County Fairgrounds takes very seriously any kind of disturbance during our events … Our top priority is the safety and comfort of our guests.  We will not tolerate anything that threatens their safety and comfort.”

