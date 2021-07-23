Charges after weekend knife incident

ELKHORN — A 41-year-old Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct after a knife incident on Sunday, July 18.
Elkhorn Police responded to the Walworth County Fairgrounds on Sunday for a report of a fight involving a knife that reportedly happened in a back area, behind a vendor’s booth.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Circuit Court, 41-year-old Israel S. Oliver was reportedly calling a person names and trying to fight them. The person asked another to step in to help out, at which point Oliver reportedly pulled out a 6-inch knife and started chasing the man, saying he was going to kill him.
At some point the other man fell and Oliver could be seen on top of the man swinging the knife, until someone else was able to step in and push Oliver off the other man. The criminal complaint does not indicate that anyone was actually stabbed.
This incident involved two kitchen workers, who were under supervision of a BBQ food company, said Larry Gaffey, general manager of the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Gaffey said “While the incident occurred away from the public, in a back area of one of the vendor’s space, we discussed the situation with the vendor and expressed our concerns about the incident. She advised us that she fired the kitchen worker, and the incident was simply a brief and minor altercation between two kitchen workers. We are disturbed that her explanation is very different than what the police report states. Police reports suggest the incident was much more serious. The Walworth County Fairgrounds board is currently considering whether this vendor will be invited to return to the fairgrounds.”
“The Walworth County Fairgrounds takes very seriously any kind of disturbance during our events … Our top priority is the safety and comfort of our guests. We will not tolerate anything that threatens their safety and comfort.”
Man cited for theft for taking change from Riviera fountain and more police reports from July 4-11
Trespassing, underage drinking
07/04/21 1:12 a.m.: While on patrol, officers observed climbing under a gate in the 100 block of Center St. The officers issued a 17 year old male, Palos Park, IL, citations for trespassing and underage possession/consumption of alcohol.
Altering an ID card
07/04/21 1:58 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Broad St. at Geneva St. The driver, 20 from Lake Geneva, was issued citations for violation of absolute sobriety law and for an altered ID card. She was later released to a responsible party.
Underage drinking, second offense
07/04/21 2:25 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of East St. at W. Main St. One of the passengers, 20 from Williams Bay, was issued a citation for underage possession/consumption of alcohol – second offense.
Underage drinking/possession of THC
07/04/21 5:36 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Center St. at W. Main St. The driver, 19 from Barrington, IL, was issued citations for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle – driver, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, underage possession/consumption of alcohol – first offense and illegal use of radio. His passenger, 18 from Barrington, was issued a citation for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle – passenger, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and underage possession/consumption of alcohol – first offense.
Intoxicated subject at beach
07/04/21 8:13 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Riviera beach for a report of possibly intoxicated subjects. Officers issued a 17-yer-old from Elgin, IL, citations for obstructing an officer, underage possession/consumption of alcohol – first offense and disorderly conduct. Officers also issued an 18-year-from Elgin, IL, citations for underage possession/consumption of alcohol – first offense, possession of THC, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Citation for taking change from Riviera fountain
7/05/21 1:03 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Riviera for a subject taking change from the fountain. The officers located the suspect, a 55-year-old from Lake Geneva, and issued him a citation for theft.
Littering and having open intoxicant
7/05/21 1:28 a.m.: An officer observed a subject walking with an open beer and throwing the beer on the ground on Broad St South of Geneva St. A 24-year-old from Mundelin, Illinois, was issued citations for littering and alcohol-open beverage in public.
Operating under the influence
7/05/21 3:56 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Broad Street at Dodge Street. The driver, 28-year-old, Ricardo Nova Ayala, Woodstock, Illinois, was issued citations for operating while under the influence, operate motor vehicle without insurance, obstructed license plates and vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt.
Underage drinking
7/05/21 10:40 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Water Street east of Center Street. The driver, 19 from Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for possess open intoxicants in vehicle. The passenger, 18 from Lake Geneva, was issued citations for underage drinking-possess-17-20, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Loitering complaint
7/06/21 2:35 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 500 block of Madison Street for a loitering complaint. A 20-year- from old Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was issued a citation for direct sellers-permit required.
Theft
7/08/21 3:00 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of N. Edwards Blvd. for a theft complaint. The officer issued 28 year old Anthony Michael Erickson, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for theft.
Threatening customers
7/08/21 10:24 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Edwards Blvd. for a report of a disorderly female that was screaming and threatening customers. The officers took the woman, 19, who was homeless into custody. Charges were referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. The woman was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on these charges.
Truck lost half its load
7/09/21 8:10 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of N. Edwards Blvd. for a report of a rocks in the roadway. The officer issued the driver of a truck that had lost nearly half its load, a 63-year-old from Lake Geneva, a citation for failure to properly construct and load vehicle.
4th offense OWI
7/10/21 6:37 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Center St. at W. Main St. The driver, 38 year old Arika Nacole Bublavy, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for operating with prohibited alcohol concentration – 4th offense, operating while revoked – 4th offense and an IID violation. She was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on those offenses.
Resisting an officer
7/11/21 2:10 a.m.: While on foot patrol, officers were informed of a possible altercation occurring in the Cook St. parking lot. Upon making contact, officers took 24 year old Omar A. Bello, Sharon, into custody. Charges was referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for resisting/obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of THC. He was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on the above listed charges as well as a probation and parole hold.
Operating under the influence
7/11/21 10:37 p.m.: While on patrol, an officer was flagged down and informed of a possibly intoxicated driver in the 700 block of Williams St. The officer made contact with the occupant, 33 year old Joshua James Smejkal, Lake Geneva, and issued him a citation for operating while under the influence – first offense. He was later released to a responsible party.