Charges filed after Darien woman reportedly 'whooped' child with wooden spoon

A 33-year-old woman faces physical abuse of a child charges after she reportedly hit a child with a wooden spoon, causing marks and bruises to the child’s backside.

Kelly A. Nerge, 33, of Darien, has been charged with one count of physical abuse of a child, intuitionally causing bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint:

Walworth County police were dispatched on May 7, 2021, to the Tree House where two children were forensically interviewed after a complaint was filed.

Upon arrival, a deputy spoke to the children who talked about a time where they received “whooping’s.” The child advised that a relative, Nerge, used a wooden spoon for a spanking and it happens every time he gets in trouble. Allegedly, the woman pulled his pants down and spanked his bare bottom with a wooden spoon.

During the investigation and follow-up interview with Nerge, the woman confirmed that she spanks the kids when needed and admitted to using a wooden spoon as a threat, but never used to spank the kids.

An examination was done of the children and pictures were taken of bruises and marks on the child’s back from what appeared to be a solid rock like object. With evidence of physical abuse, dispatch sent a uniformed deputy to the Tree House and Nerge was arrested for physical abuse of a child. She was transported to jail on charges of physical abuse of a child and a probation and parole hold.

