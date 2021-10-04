Charges for July overdose at Genoa City pizza place

A 33-year-old Bloomfield man faces drug charges after he was found dazed and confused with heroin in his pocket at a Genoa City pizza place.

Joseph Biagini, of N1200 block of Maple Road, has been charged with one felony charge of possession of narcotic drugs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Genoa City Police were dispatched on July 5 for a possible overdose at Wayne’s Pizza, according to the criminal complaint. Upon arrival, Biagini was found sitting in an office chair where he appeared dazed, confused and very pale. He was ultimately transported to Lakeland Medical Center, where a baggie of heroin was reportedly found in his pocket.

The baggie reportedly contained a folded up pizza flyer with heroin inside. While at the hospital, nurses had to use Narcan on Biagini and he later admitted to using heroin earlier in the day.