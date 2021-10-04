Charges for July overdose at Genoa City pizza place

Genoa City Police were dispatched on July 5 for a possible overdose at Wayne’s Pizza, according to the criminal complaint. Upon arrival, Biagini was found sitting in an office chair where he appeared dazed, confused and very pale. He was ultimately transported to Lakeland Medical Center, where a baggie of heroin was reportedly found in his pocket.
The baggie reportedly contained a folded up pizza flyer with heroin inside. While at the hospital, nurses had to use Narcan on Biagini and he later admitted to using heroin earlier in the day.
20-plus photos of the old Lake Geneva Playboy Club, including Cher's visit
A look at the concept
Fire in the hole
Under construction
Cher at the Playboy Club
Cher and Chasity at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club
Sonny, Cher and Chasity (later Chaz)
Goofin' around
Grand opening
Early days
A taste of glamour
Jobs
The Bunnies
Inspection
Gregory Hines
Ann-Margret
The Smothers Brothers
1976
Circus time
Playboy Club: Cake version
Reunion
50th anniversary
Cocktails
Today
