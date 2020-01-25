Check out the new cases in Lake Geneva Municipal Court

The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.

Lyric Guadalupe Casillas, 22, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of battery.

Timothy Ray Freeman, 20, Twin Lakes, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.

Shelby L. Graham, 54, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.

Renee M. Hildebrandt, 30, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.

James R. Jackson, 61, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Tyler Lucian Kapp, 28, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Nicholas Daniel Lacy, 37, Crown Point, Indiana, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Samuel Jason Larue Jr., 22, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-unattended vehicle.

James Robert Paciga, 20, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.