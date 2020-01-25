Check out the new cases in Lake Geneva Municipal Court

The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
Lyric Guadalupe Casillas, 22, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of battery.
Timothy Ray Freeman, 20, Twin Lakes, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Shelby L. Graham, 54, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
Renee M. Hildebrandt, 30, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
James R. Jackson, 61, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Tyler Lucian Kapp, 28, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Nicholas Daniel Lacy, 37, Crown Point, Indiana, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Samuel Jason Larue Jr., 22, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-unattended vehicle.
James Robert Paciga, 20, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Steven August Palmisano Jr., 17, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of equipping a motor vehicle with an illegal muffler.
Cody Lee Piester, 27, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and keeping open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
Robert Jay Rohleder, 26, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
George Michael Somerville, 20, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of fireworks possession/discharge.
Cassondra J. Taylor-Connelly, 37, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of violation of child safety restraint, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a motor vehicle after suspension.
Timothy G. Wagner, 58, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.