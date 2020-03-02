Check out these new Walworth County criminal complaints

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
James S. Bax, 32, McHenry, Illinois, has been charged with two counts of substantial battery and two counts of disorderly conduct in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and six months in prison and $22,000 in fines.
Donte R. Brown, 30, Charleston, South Carolina, has been charged with retail theft at a Walmart store in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Jacob E. Caruso, 45, Delavan, has been charged with felony battery, disorderly conduct and resisting police in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to five years and nine months in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Adam Isaac Cooper, 37, Whitewater, has been charged with operating while under the influence-fifth offense. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Kitty A. Cortez, 41, town of Geneva, has been charged with harboring or aiding a felon. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
Andrew Allen Dufek, 22, Whitewater, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly drinking alcohol in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Randy W. Dotson, 50, Harvard, Illinois, has been charged with felony stalking. If convicted, he faces up to 3 1/2 years imprisonment and $10,000 in fines.
Joshua T. Egan, 27, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of THC and bail jumping for allegedly entering a tavern in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years and six months in office and $11,000 in fines.
Jonathan L. Fero, 21, Whitewater, has been charged with manufacture of THC. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
William H. Fuchs, 34, Genoa City, faces numerous drug related charges after police searched his home and reportedly found cocaine and marijuana. If convicted, he faces more than 33 years imprisonment and $50,000 in fines.
Samuel Gauger, 41, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Michael V. Gonzales, 34, Milwaukee, has been charged with retail theft at Fleet Farm in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Francisco I. Guerrero, 19, Lake Geneva, has been charged with theft and misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Francisco J. Herrera, 31, Milwaukee, has been charged with bail jumping, retail theft, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 17 years and one month in prison and $31,000 in fines.
Timothy R. Holmes, 27, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Lavon L. Leflore, 20, Milwaukee, has been charged with armed burglary, two counts of false imprisonment, endangering public safety by reckless use of a firearm, bail jumping and disorderly conduct at a residence in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to 37 years and three months in prison and $96,000 in fines.
Patrick J. Liddle, 35, Milwaukee, has been charged with two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, obstructing police and bail jumping in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to nine years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Johnathan E. C. Linden, 42, Elkhorn, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, two counts of misdemeanor battery, and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and nine months in prison and $31,000 in fines.
Harley B. Menard, 26, Vandalia, Illinois, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Hector L. Miranda Jr., 31, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, manufacture of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and 10 months in prison and $40,500 in fines.
James C. Murphy, 24, McHenry, Illinois, has been charged with threatening a law enforcement officer, two counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, possession of THC, resisting police and disorderly conduct in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years and six months in prison and $51,000 in fines.
Hunter J. Riedel, 22, Palmyra, has been charged with delivering designer drugs, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Bryar E. Veley, 28, Delavan, has been charged with escape from the county’s work-release jail in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.