Check out these new Walworth County criminal complaints

Francisco J. Herrera, 31, Milwaukee, has been charged with bail jumping, retail theft, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 17 years and one month in prison and $31,000 in fines.

Timothy R. Holmes, 27, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Lavon L. Leflore, 20, Milwaukee, has been charged with armed burglary, two counts of false imprisonment, endangering public safety by reckless use of a firearm, bail jumping and disorderly conduct at a residence in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to 37 years and three months in prison and $96,000 in fines.

Patrick J. Liddle, 35, Milwaukee, has been charged with two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, obstructing police and bail jumping in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to nine years in prison and $50,000 in fines.

Johnathan E. C. Linden, 42, Elkhorn, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, two counts of misdemeanor battery, and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and nine months in prison and $31,000 in fines.