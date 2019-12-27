Check out Walworth County's newest criminal complaints

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Jamie L. Heminover, 40, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Dontrel J. Jones, 26, Whitewater, has been charged with recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and three months in prison and $56,000 in fines.

Leticia S. Lehman, 20, Burlington, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, she faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.

Israel M. Martinez-Reyes, 36, Delavan, has been charged with three counts of identity theft for allegedly using fake IDs to get a job. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.