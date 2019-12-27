Check out Walworth County's newest criminal complaints

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Jamie L. Heminover, 40, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Dontrel J. Jones, 26, Whitewater, has been charged with recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and three months in prison and $56,000 in fines.
Leticia S. Lehman, 20, Burlington, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, she faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Israel M. Martinez-Reyes, 36, Delavan, has been charged with three counts of identity theft for allegedly using fake IDs to get a job. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Yasmine L. Martinez, no age given, Beloit, has been charged with felony retail theft at a Walmart store in Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Danielle R. McCabe, 31, Elkhorn, has been charged with operating while under the influence-fourth offense, violating an ignition interlock court order and operating while revoked-second offense. If convicted, she faces up to seven years and six months in prison and $13,100 in fines.
Hector Luis Miranda Jr., 31, Delavan, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to four years and four months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
Aramis M. Norwood, 25, Grayslake, Illinois, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Genoa City. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Storm J. Riley, 17, Walworth, has been charged with bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver THC, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and four months in prison and $30,500 in fines.
David M. Ritchay, 32, Lake Geneva, has been charged with identity theft for allegedly using the wrong ID on a traffic stop. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.