Como man, 24, charged with possession of drugs, misdemeanor battery

Steven Kirkwood, 24, of the N3100 block of Hickory Road, in the Como area of the Town of Geneva, is being charged with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime.

According to two criminal complaints filed against him:

Police conducted a traffic stop in Williams Bay after observing a pickup truck's muffler dragging on the ground and being noticeably louder than the traffic on June 8.

Officers made contact with the female driver and a male passenger who was identified as Kirkwood.

Police could reportedly smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Both the woman and Kirkwood reportedly admitted to police that they had smoke marijuana earlier that day.

Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana shake in the center console as well as a jar of marijuana shake in the backseat.

Kirkwood, who was previously convicted of a felony and misdemeanor offenses, was on bond which states that Kirkwood can not use illegal drugs, possess drug paraphernalia or commit a new crime.

He was on bond for a May 25 offense where he reportedly stuck a man in the forehead inside a store over some disagreement about a girl.