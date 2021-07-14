Como man reportedly punches nurse in face at Mercy Walworth, charged with battery

GENEVA — A man from the Como area of Geneva has been charged after he reportedly punched a nurse in the face and used profanities at hospital staff.

Darin Monsanto, 55, of the N3100 block of Quail Road, Geneva, is charged with battery to a nurse and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to Mercy Walworth Hospital for a report of a man who had punched a nurse on May 5.

Officers made contact with one of the nurses who reported that the man, Monsanto, had been brought in by an ambulance earlier in the evening and had been acting disorderly since he arrived.

The nurse said that Monsanto had reportedly yelled at staff and called them profanities.

At one point, the nurse reports that Monsanto had grabbed her arm and attempted to twist it while she was trying to treat him.

Later in the evening, a nurse was reportedly standing near the end of Monsanto's hospital bed when he got up, walked over to the nurse, punched her in the face and then laid back down. The nurses report that the punch was unprovoked.