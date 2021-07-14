 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Como man reportedly punches nurse in face at Mercy Walworth, charged with battery

Como man reportedly punches nurse in face at Mercy Walworth, charged with battery

{{featured_button_text}}

GENEVA — A  man from the Como area of Geneva has been charged after he  reportedly punched a nurse in the face and used profanities at hospital staff. 

Darin Monsanto, 55, of the N3100 block of Quail Road, Geneva, is charged with battery to a nurse and disorderly conduct. 

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to Mercy Walworth Hospital for a report of a man who had punched a nurse on May 5. 

Officers made contact with one of the nurses who reported that the man, Monsanto, had been brought in by an ambulance earlier in the evening and had been acting disorderly since he arrived. 

The nurse said that Monsanto had reportedly yelled at staff and called them profanities. 

At one point, the nurse reports that Monsanto had grabbed her arm and attempted to twist it while she was trying to treat him. 

Later in the evening, a nurse was reportedly standing near the end of Monsanto's hospital bed when he got up, walked over to the nurse, punched her in the face and then laid back down. The nurses report that the punch was unprovoked.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime & Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

  • Updated

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

+7
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime & Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • Updated
  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to protect your information from identity theft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics