Convicted child predator charged again

Newcomb replies, "...I wasn't doing anything illegal at the library. I wasn't filming kids. There were children in the video though, so they made it seem worse."

Newcomb then reportedly expresses to the woman his desire to see his relative claiming that he is not a danger to her. After the woman says that she does not want him around the girl, Newcomb replies, "I am not a constant perv. But I (don't) interact with anyone. And if I have someone to prove I'm not being a pervert, at least it's to you."

The conversation reportedly continues into February where Newcomb still tries to convince the woman to allow him to see their daughter. He then sends her some paperwork about his current case over Facebook. He said, "(It's) a lot of reading. And not fun to read, sorry. I'm just trying to be open and honest. I did not intend to possess child pornography. Is it right to have pictures of exploited children. No (it's) not..but I honestly did not think I was doing anything illegal.."

Later in the conversation, Newcomb tries to solicit the woman into having sex with him and sent her a detailed description of what he wants to do with her.