Convicted child predator charged again

DELAVAN — A convicted child predator allegedly sent incriminating messages to a woman over Facebook about possessing child pornography and tried to convince her to let him see a young relative.
Jason Newcomb, 36, of 418 First St., is being charged with five counts of felony bail jumping, all repeaters.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman went to the Elkhorn Police Department to speak with a detective about information she had on Newcomb.
The woman stated that Newcomb had reportedly been messaging her on Facebook from January through February and had made some incriminating remarks about possessing child pornography.
The woman reportedly said she was worried Newcomb was going to exploit a child in Walworth County. She also stated that the descriptions of the victims that Newcomb had exploited sounded a lot like her daughter, making her afraid that Newcomb would try to contact her daughter.
Police were able to get access to the Facebook messages between the woman and Newcomb. The first message was sent by Newcomb and contained a picture of the woman wearing purple sleepwear in the month of January.
The woman replied with a screenshot of an online news article that read "Sex offender allegedly filmed kids at Delevan Library" with Newcomb's face attached.
Newcomb replies, "...I wasn't doing anything illegal at the library. I wasn't filming kids. There were children in the video though, so they made it seem worse."
Newcomb then reportedly expresses to the woman his desire to see his relative claiming that he is not a danger to her. After the woman says that she does not want him around the girl, Newcomb replies, "I am not a constant perv. But I (don't) interact with anyone. And if I have someone to prove I'm not being a pervert, at least it's to you."
The conversation reportedly continues into February where Newcomb still tries to convince the woman to allow him to see their daughter. He then sends her some paperwork about his current case over Facebook. He said, "(It's) a lot of reading. And not fun to read, sorry. I'm just trying to be open and honest. I did not intend to possess child pornography. Is it right to have pictures of exploited children. No (it's) not..but I honestly did not think I was doing anything illegal.."
Later in the conversation, Newcomb tries to solicit the woman into having sex with him and sent her a detailed description of what he wants to do with her.
Police were able to uncover a Facebook post from Newcomb that reads, "My little sister made sexual advances to me for a month. Long story short I said no. Then I did not. I'm already f***** up and shame on her either way as it turned out she was testing me to see what I would say."
Newcomb had been previously charged with five felony counts of possession of child phonography after being accused of taking candid videos of children during the 2019 Delavan Library Train Show. The kids in the film appeared to be between the ages of 6 and 8.
When police reviewed the footage taken at the train show, Newcomb can reportedly be heard making sexually suggestive remarks about the children in the video.
Newcomb had previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession of child phonography back in 2013 and was sentenced to three years in prison.
In October of 2019, a cell phone that belonged to Newcomb was reportedly found near a dumpster in the Gateway Technical College parking lot in Elkhorn. The phone contained one folder of 145 images of children between the ages of 4 and 8 in varying stages of undress and another folder of 848 images and videos of children, including some videos from the Delavan Public Library Train Show.
Newcomb was charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography, but was released on bond in December of 2020.
