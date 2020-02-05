'Couples fight, and it's alright,' witness allegedly tells teen assault victim

ELKHORN — A man from the town of Bloomfield is facing felony charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in his home.

Hector C. Aranda, 19, who lives in the Pioneer Estates mobile home park, N2020 County Road H, could face more than 70 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The Walworth County district attorney has charged Aranda with two counts of child enticement, three counts of bail jumping and one count each of strangulation and suffocation, and misdemeanor battery.

Child enticement is defined as luring a child into a room with the intent of exposing a sex organ to the child.

According to the criminal complaint, Aranda twice enticed the 16-year-old girl into his home and sexually assaulted her. The complaint indicates that Aranda also punched the girl, choked her and kicked her in the face, at times while others in the home witnessed the violence and did nothing.

One witness reportedly told the girl: “Couples fight, and it’s alright.”

The alleged attacks in Aranda’s home occurred on two separate occasions on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17.