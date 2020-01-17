Court report: New criminal cases filed in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Adnan M. Abbas, 35, Oak Brook, Illinois, has been charged with threat to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct at a business in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Andrew R. Abramski, 40, East Troy, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Keysha N. Allen, 40, Milwaukee, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Hector C. Aranda, 19, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Nathan D. Bates, 32, Janesville, has been charged with bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of THC in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and three months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Terry L. Bronson, 53, Macon, Georgia, has been charged with physical abuse of a child, two counts of neglecting a child and disorderly conduct at a business in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and nine months in prison and $31,000 in fines.
Barton D. Campbell, 41, Janesville, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Marcus D. Carpenter, 25, Kenosha, has been charged with uttering a forgery at a business in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Jason A. Caruso, 26, Delavan, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery in an alleged domestic violence incident at a hotel in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison and $31,000 in fines.
Christine Coleman, 40, Whitewater, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly contacting an individual in violation of a court order. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Joshua Conduitt, 29, Sharon, has been charged with threat to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct at a residence in Darien. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Gavin N. Dunne, 18, Fort Atkinson, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Joshua T. Egan, 27, Lake Geneva, has been charged with threat to a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting police, two counts of disorderly conduct, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and six months prison and $52,000 in fines.
Kevin R. Ennocenti, 37, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly having contact with an individual in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Jonathan J. Epperly, 22, Whitewater, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC and three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place. If convicted, he faces up to 21 years in prison and $60,000 in fines.
Victor J. Fernandez, 21, Whitewater, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Lucas J. Freeman, 35, Janesville, has been charged with operating while under the influence-fourth offense in the town of Darien. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Thomas C. Fry, 35, Genoa City, has been charged with battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to five years and nine months in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Erik K. Garcia, 36, Fitchburg, has been charged with retail theft-intentionally take and misdemeanor bail jumping at a Walmart store in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to four years and three months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Carmelo Gonzalez III, 31, Darien, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation, bail jumping and two counts of disorderly in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison and $22,000 in fines.
Josh C. Hargan, 35, Chicago, has been charged with retail theft-intentionally take at a cellphone store in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Robert S. Hildebrand, 60, East Troy, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Zachery J. Horsfall, 20, Elkhorn, has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, he faces up to 85 years in prison and $325,000 in fines.
James Edward Kalenian, 57, Beaver Dam, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude police, operating while under the influence-third offense and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-third offense, following a traffic stop in Fontana. If convicted, he faces up to three years and nine months in prison and $14,000 in fines.
Leotis C. Lewis, 46, Madison, has been charged with uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft at a Walmart store in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Samuel L. Lewis, 25, Chicago, has been charged with uttering a foregery and misdemeanor theft at a Walmart store in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Alexander N. Pepper, 37, Delavan, has been charged with attempted robbery with threat of force, two counts of battery to an emergency rescue worker, and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 19 years and nine months in prison and $46,000 in fines.
Jonas Pieters, 22, East Troy, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault of a child and repeat sexual assault of a child involving a 14-year-old girl in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 180 years in prison and $300,000 in fines.
Christopher T. Rangel, 57, Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating while under the influence-fourth offense, operating while revoked-third offense, and violating an ignition interlock court order. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and six months in prison and $13,100 in fines.
Daniel R. Schmid, 39, Kenosha, has been charged with driving or operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of misdemeanor theft in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Mark C. Thurmond, 31, South Holland, Illinois, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude police following a traffic stop in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Joshua G. Tracy, 36, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia at a business in Sharon. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.