Court report: New criminal cases filed in Walworth County

Leotis C. Lewis, 46, Madison, has been charged with uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft at a Walmart store in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Samuel L. Lewis, 25, Chicago, has been charged with uttering a foregery and misdemeanor theft at a Walmart store in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Alexander N. Pepper, 37, Delavan, has been charged with attempted robbery with threat of force, two counts of battery to an emergency rescue worker, and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 19 years and nine months in prison and $46,000 in fines.

Jonas Pieters, 22, East Troy, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault of a child and repeat sexual assault of a child involving a 14-year-old girl in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 180 years in prison and $300,000 in fines.

Christopher T. Rangel, 57, Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating while under the influence-fourth offense, operating while revoked-third offense, and violating an ignition interlock court order. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and six months in prison and $13,100 in fines.