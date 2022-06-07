Criminal complaints from the June 1-6

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from June 1-6. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

1. Chad Fryderick Kiefer, 40, W1135 Spleas Skoney Rd., East Troy, has been charged with operating a vehicle with intoxicated, operating a vehicle while his license is revoked and violating a court order. This is his fourth operating a vehicle while intoxicated offense and second relating to driving with a suspended license. On May 29, Kiefer admitted to operating a vehicle in the Town of LaGrange around 9 p.m. after he was pulled over. When the deputy spoke to the defendant, he smelled of intoxicants and refused to take a sobriety test. Kiefer was arrested.

2. Timothy S. Fields, 30, 35104 Wisconsin St., Burlington, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine-as a party to a crime, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. James R. Williams Jr., 35, N941 Rose Dr., Genoa City, was also charged with several offenses relating to the same incident.

A deputy from the Walworth County Police Department was conducting surveillance of a residence in Elkhorn where he witnessed a black Hyundai Sedan driven by Fields into the driveway. He saw Christopher McFadden, 35, approach Fields’s vehicle after leaving the residence. The Deputy then announced his presence at the door and Fields attempted to flee in his car. During his attempt, he threw out a scale and a baggy of meth. Officers instructed Fields to put the car in park and exit the vehicle, in which he did not comply.

He was forcibly removed from the car while continuing to resist. Fields was found to have five does of Suboxone. Williams Jr. was in the passenger seat at the time. He exited the car, dropped a cigarette box containing multiple gem bags with crystalline residue along with a syringe with an unknown substance. Williams Jr. was weed on him at the time of his arrest as well as meth.

McFadden was taken into custody without further incident after originally not complying.

A search was done of the black Hyundai where three medium gem bags containing meth were found in the center console. In the cigarette container that Williams Jr. had dropped, seven gem bags were found that later tested positive for meth, which came out to 78.05 grams. The weed found on Williams Jr. weighed 1.28 grams. The bag thrown out the car window by Fields had a total of 26.75 grams of meth inside.

