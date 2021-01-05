Delavan man charged after reportedly seeing UFOs, trying to light parent's house on fire

A Delavan Township man is facing multiple charges related to an incident that occurred Christmas Eve at his parents' home.

Police said George M. Capriotti, 43, of Delavan Township has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, arson of property other than building, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse for an incident that occurred about 5:57 p.m., Dec. 24, 2020 at a residence on North Lincoln Street in the city of Elkhorn.

Police said they received a report of a male suspect "acting strangely" and placing his hands in boiling water. Police said, while arriving to the scene, dispatchers informed them that the suspect began to pour gasoline in the garage and that they could hear smoke alarms going off in the background.

Officer Corbin Renner of the Elkhorn Police Department reported that when he arrived to the scene there was smoke coming out of open garage doors, and there was a group of people holding the suspect to the ground near the side of the house.

Renner said he was able to handcuff the suspect-- who later was identified as Capriotti. He said Capriotti was "acting strangely," appeared to be under the influence of an unknown drug and complaining about seeing UFOs.