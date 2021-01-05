Delavan man charged after reportedly seeing UFOs, trying to light parent's house on fire

A Delavan Township man is facing multiple charges related to an incident that occurred Christmas Eve at his parents' home.
Police said George M. Capriotti, 43, of Delavan Township has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, arson of property other than building, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse for an incident that occurred about 5:57 p.m., Dec. 24, 2020 at a residence on North Lincoln Street in the city of Elkhorn.
Police said they received a report of a male suspect "acting strangely" and placing his hands in boiling water. Police said, while arriving to the scene, dispatchers informed them that the suspect began to pour gasoline in the garage and that they could hear smoke alarms going off in the background.
Officer Corbin Renner of the Elkhorn Police Department reported that when he arrived to the scene there was smoke coming out of open garage doors, and there was a group of people holding the suspect to the ground near the side of the house.
Renner said he was able to handcuff the suspect-- who later was identified as Capriotti. He said Capriotti was "acting strangely," appeared to be under the influence of an unknown drug and complaining about seeing UFOs.
Renner reported Walworth County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire that was in the garage.
Renner said he later spoke to the property owners-- Capriotti's parents-- who reported that Capriotti arrived at their house about 5:45 p.m. and began sticking his hands in a boiling pot of green beans, and then dumped contents of the mother's purse onto a counter.
The property owners reported that their other son was able to get Capriotti out of the home and into an attached garage, where Capriotti allegedly began pouring gasoline near some vehicles, according to police.
Another witness told police that Capriotti was in the garage and allegedly pouring gasoline toward open garage doors and attempted to light the gasoline at least twice.
Police said the witness reported that Capriotti eventually lit his leg on fire, ran out of the garage to the yard where family members held him to the ground and waited for police to arrive.
Renner said fire damage from the incident included the bumper of a vehicle being melted.
Police said Capriotti has a history of methamphetamine use and was convicted of two counts of manufacture/deliver of amphetamine on June 1, 2016.
Police said Capriotti was released on bond Oct. 15, 2020 for an unrelated misdemeanor offense.
Habitual truancy
Nov. 30
12:41 p.m.: The Police School Liaison Officer at Badger Middle School issued a 13-year-old male student a citation for habitual truancy.
1 a.m. fight on Main Street
Dec. 5
1:51 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W Main Street for a fight. 21-year-old Carlos A. Alfaro Pedraza, of Genoa City, was issued a citation for simple battery. 28-year-old Brandon C. Burzawa, of Antioch, Illinois, was also issued a citation for simple battery.
Failure to notify police of hit and run
Dec. 5
5:23 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Hwy 50 at Hwy 12 for an accident, hit and run. Through further investigation, 49-year-old David A. Comein, of Spring Grove, Illinois, was issued citations for unsafe lane deviation, failure of operator to notify police of accident and hit and run.
OWI
Dec. 6
2:38 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Broad Street at Geneva Street. The driver, 26-year-old Steven Matthew Forrest, of Genoa City, was issued citations for operating while under the influence – first offense and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was later released.
Retail theft
Nov. 25
8:20 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 201 N Edwards Blvd for a theft complaint. 19 year old, Bryce K. Casper, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for retail theft.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Nov. 27
5:09 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Maxwell Street for a report of a vehicles versus pedestrian accident. The officer issued 58-year-old Evelyn Dawn Walker, of Delavan, a citation for failure to yield to pedestrians. The pedestrians were not seriously injured.
Underage drinking and allowing person underage on license premise
Nov. 22
1:39 a.m.: An officer was flagged down by a subject at Thumbs Up tavern, 260 Broad St., for a female who was intoxicated. 19-year-old Ava R. Permanian, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for underage drinking on a license premises.
Traffic crash, driver cited for operating without registration/insurance
Nov. 22
11:46 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Lakeview Drive for a traffic crash. One of the drivers, 22-year-old Dyan Delores Tucker, of Racine, was issued citations for non-registration of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Operating under the influence
Nov. 21
12:31 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at N Wells Street. The driver, 25-year-old David J. Stout, of Twin Lakes, was issued citations for operating while under the influence and operation without required head lamps lighted.
Failure to wear seat belt/possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 18
3:01 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on South Lake Shore Drive South of Campbell Street. The driver, 35-year-old Luis Javier Rivera Rivera, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Underage drinking/possession of THC
Nov. 17
12:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street for a disorderly subject. 19-year old Sophia E. McGhee, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for underage drinking and possession of THC.
Reckless driving/endangering safety
Nov. 11
3:54 p.m.: An officer received a complaint of a reckless driver that occurred in the area of Wells Street at Lake Geneva Boulevard. A traffic stop was performed and the driver, 20-year-old Victor Manuel Yepiz, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for reckless driving – endangering safety.
11 citations for no licensed operator on premise
Sept. 1-11
An officer issued 52-year-old Nicolo Cimino, of Spring Grove, IL, 11 citations for not having a licensed bartender on premise at Mama Cimino's, 131 N Wells St.