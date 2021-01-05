 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delavan man charged after reportedly seeing UFOs, trying to light parent's house on fire
topical alert top story

Delavan man charged after reportedly seeing UFOs, trying to light parent's house on fire

{{featured_button_text}}

A Delavan Township man is facing multiple charges related to an incident that occurred Christmas Eve at his parents' home.

Police said George M. Capriotti, 43, of Delavan Township has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, arson of property other than building, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse for an incident that occurred about 5:57 p.m., Dec. 24, 2020 at a residence on North Lincoln Street in the city of Elkhorn.

Police said they received a report of a male suspect "acting strangely" and placing his hands in boiling water. Police said, while arriving to the scene, dispatchers informed them that the suspect began to pour gasoline in the garage and that they could hear smoke alarms going off in the background.

Officer Corbin Renner of the Elkhorn Police Department reported that when he arrived to the scene there was smoke coming out of open garage doors, and there was a group of people holding the suspect to the ground near the side of the house.

Renner said he was able to handcuff the suspect-- who later was identified as Capriotti. He said Capriotti was "acting strangely," appeared to be under the influence of an unknown drug and complaining about seeing UFOs. 

Renner reported Walworth County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire that was in the garage.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Renner said he later spoke to the property owners-- Capriotti's parents-- who reported that Capriotti arrived at their house about 5:45 p.m. and began sticking his hands in a boiling pot of green beans, and then dumped contents of the mother's purse onto a counter. 

The property owners reported that their other son was able to get Capriotti out of the home and into an attached garage, where Capriotti allegedly began pouring gasoline near some vehicles, according to police. 

Another witness told police that Capriotti was in the garage and allegedly pouring gasoline toward open garage doors and attempted to light the gasoline at least twice.

Police said the witness reported that Capriotti eventually lit his leg on fire, ran out of the garage to the yard where family members held him to the ground and waited for police to arrive.

Renner said fire damage from the incident included the bumper of a vehicle being melted.

Police said Capriotti has a history of methamphetamine use and was convicted of two counts of manufacture/deliver of amphetamine on June 1, 2016.

Police said Capriotti was released on bond Oct. 15, 2020 for an unrelated misdemeanor offense.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics