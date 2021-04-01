Delavan man charged with 11 counts of child pornography possession

DELAVAN — James L. Klein, 54, 129 S. Fifth St. in Delavan, is charged with 11 counts of child pornography after police reportedly found hard copies and digital pornographic photographs of underage girls inside his residence.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police conducted a search warrant of Klein's home for possession of child pornography on March 26.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found a cell phone with pictures of underage children, hard copy photographs of underage girls in a suitcase hidden in his closet and pieces of paper containing child pornography websites underneath a seat cushion.

Klein was handcuffed and transported to Walworth County Jail. He was later issued a signature bond and according to court documents he is not allowed to have any contact with minors or possess any devices with internet access.