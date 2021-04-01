 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delavan man charged with 11 counts of child pornography possession
alert top story

Delavan man charged with 11 counts of child pornography possession

{{featured_button_text}}
James Klein

Klein 

DELAVAN — James L. Klein, 54, 129 S. Fifth St. in Delavan, is charged with 11 counts of child pornography after police reportedly found hard copies and digital pornographic photographs of underage girls inside his residence.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police conducted a search warrant of Klein's home for possession of child pornography on March 26. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers found a cell phone with pictures of underage children, hard copy photographs of underage girls in a suitcase hidden in his closet and pieces of paper containing child pornography websites underneath a seat cushion. 

Klein was handcuffed and transported to Walworth County Jail. He was later issued a signature bond and according to court documents he is not allowed to have any contact with minors or possess any devices with internet access. 

+24 Exclusive look inside Lake Geneva's Frank Lloyd Wright replica as it was being torn down

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to protect your information from identity theft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics